How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Ghana could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Colombia has a chance to continue building on a strong tournament as they take on Ghana in the final 2026 World Cup Round of 32 fixture of the round at Kansas City Stadium.

Los Cafeteros cruised through the group stage unbeaten, finishing atop Group K with seven points after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, a 1-0 victory against DR Congo, and a scoreless draw with Portugal in their finale. Colombia are chasing their fourth-ever appearance in the Round of 16, having previously gone as far as the quarterfinals back in 2014.

Ghana, meanwhile, advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams, collecting four points in Group L courtesy of a 1-0 win over Panama, a 0-0 draw with England, and a narrow defeat to Croatia in their closing match.

The Black Stars are now aiming for just their third trip to the Round of 16 in team history, having last gotten this far in 2010, when they made a run to the quarterfinals.

Daniel Munoz #2 of Colombia celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

What happens if Colombia defeats Ghana?

A Colombia win will send them into the Round of 16, where they will have to face Switzerland on July 7at Vancouver Stadium, as the Europeans have already booked their spot in the next round with a win over Algeria.

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What happens if Colombia and Ghana draw?

If the two sides can’t be separated after 90 minutes, the match will proceed to extra time, played in two 15-minute periods, since the knockout stage no longer allows for group-style draws. Should neither team find a winner across the full 120 minutes, the tie will then be decided by a penalty shootout.

What happens if Colombia loses to Ghana?

A defeat would eliminate Colombia from the tournament immediately, given the win-or-go-home nature of the knockout rounds. A Ghana victory would send the Black Stars through to face Switzerland in the Round of 16, and complete one of the more notable underdog stories of this year’s competition, alongside Paraguay’s feat to eliminate Germany.