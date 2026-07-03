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How to watch Colombia vs Ghana in USA: 2026 World Cup Round of 32, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Luis Diaz of Colombia
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Ghana on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia vs Ghana
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT • Friday, July 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia enters the knockout stage with soaring confidence after topping a competitive Group K. Their journey was highlighted by a disciplined 0-0 draw against European powerhouse Portugal, a result that cemented their status as a formidable contender in the North American tournament. Unbeaten and defensively solid, Los Cafeteros look poised to make a deep run.

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Ghana, meanwhile, navigated a difficult path to the Round of 32, advancing as one of the top third-place finishers. The Black Stars showcased their defensive resilience by holding England to a scoreless draw but ultimately fell to Croatia in their final group match. Facing the in-form Colombians, Ghana enters this clash as a significant underdog, needing a flawless performance to keep their tournament dreams alive.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this knockout fixture on vastly different trajectories. Colombia has been one of the tournament’s standout teams, playing with attacking intent and defensive organization to win their group. Their performance against Portugal, where they were arguably the better side, sent a clear message about their ambitions.

In contrast, Ghana has relied on grit and a low-block defensive strategy to advance. This match presents a classic tactical clash: Colombia‘s possession-heavy approach against Ghana‘s counter-attacking setup. The game will likely be decided by whether Colombia’s creative talents, like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, can unlock a Ghanaian defense that has conceded possession but remained compact, averaging just 35.3% of the ball during the group stage.

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For Colombia, the motivation is to capitalize on a favorable draw and advance to the quarterfinals, a stage they last reached in 2014. For Ghana, this is an opportunity to score a major upset. By frustrating another top-tier opponent with their disciplined defensive shape, they can prove their system is effective enough to challenge the best in the world.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Round of 32 encounter will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana, presenting a fascinating blank slate for both teams. With no historical data to draw from, this intercontinental battle adds a layer of unpredictability to the knockout stage.

However, we can look at their records against opponents from respective confederations. Colombia has an excellent history against African teams at the global tournament, remaining unbeaten in five matches with four wins and one draw. Their most recent victory came in the group stage of this competition, a 1-0 win over DR Congo.

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Ghana has historically struggled against South American opposition. In three previous tournament matches against CONMEBOL teams, the Black Stars have failed to win, recording two losses and one draw. This trend, combined with Colombia‘s stingy defense—which allowed just five shots on target in the group stage—suggests Ghana faces an uphill battle to find the back of the net.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads come into this crucial knockout match at near full strength, giving their managers a wealth of options for this high-stakes encounter.

Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo is expected to revert to his strongest starting eleven after making several changes for the final group game against Portugal. Key figures like full-backs Johan Mojica and Daniel Muñoz are set to return, while Luis Suárez will likely lead the line, providing a physical presence up front.

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For Ghana, manager Carlos Queiroz has a minor concern over Antoine Semenyo, who picked up a slight ankle knock against Croatia, but the winger is expected to be fit to start. The Black Stars will almost certainly maintain their disciplined 4-4-2 formation, relying on their defensive structure and the experience of players like Thomas Partey to control the midfield.

Colombia Projected XI (4-2-3-1):
Vargas; Mojica, Lucumi, Sanchez, Munoz; Puerta, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.
This lineup represents Lorenzo‘s first-choice selection, designed for fluid attacking play and defensive solidity. The creative trio of Arias, Rodriguez, and Díaz will be tasked with breaking down Ghana’s organized low block, while Suárez provides the focal point in the attack.

Ghana Projected XI (4-4-2):
Asare; Mensah, Adjetey, Luckassen, Senaya; Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Sulemana, Ayew.
Queiroz is sticking with the system that earned Ghana a place in the knockouts. This formation prioritizes a compact defense with two banks of four, aiming to absorb pressure and hit Colombia on the counter-attack through the pace of Semenyo and Sulemana.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Colombia vs Ghana match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as web browsers.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, Fubo offers access to a variety of other top soccer competitions. Subscribers can enjoy coverage of leagues such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive package for soccer fans.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or can be bundled with other services for a complete entertainment package. This gives you access to every single match of the tournament live and on-demand.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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