Liga MX
How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Alvaro Fidalgo of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesAlvaro Fidalgo of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Atletico San Luis
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Wednesday, January 14, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, and UniMás
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Club America head into their first home outing of the Clausura 2026 searching for momentum after opening the tournament with a frustrating 0–0 result against Tijuana, a performance that left plenty to be desired. Las Aguilas now look to turn the page in front of their supporters.

But the challenge won’t be simple, as Atletico San Luis arrive with urgency following a narrow 2–1 defeat to Tigres UANL in their season opener. With both sides eager to secure their first victory and set an early tone in the campaign, this matchup shapes up as a key test of focus and execution.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
