Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

Jorge Jesus’ arrival at Al Nassr have boosted their competitiveness, pushing them to become one of the top contenders for the Saudi Pro League title. However, they have yet to fully find the desired stability, suffering from some inconsistencies in their results. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is already looking to strengthen its midfield, setting its sights on a Juventus star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has reportedly become one of Al Nassr’s targets ahead of the 2026–27 season. However, this would only be possible if José Semedo’s departure as sporting director is finalized, and Cristiano Giuntoli arrives as the club’s new executive. In addition, the Bianconeri would demand at least €45 million for his transfer.

Al Nassr face stiff competition in their pursuit of Koopmeiners. According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are also keen on acquiring the box-to-box midfielder. With this context, the Vecchia Signora may prioritize the most compelling offer, and the Turkish side might have the upper hand as they are reportedly ready to make a bid, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is still awaiting Giuntoli’s arrival.

Even though Teun Koopmeiners is emerging as a standout signing for Jorge Jesus’ team, the Dutchman isn’t currently in top form. Despite joining Juventus in 2024 as a star player, he has found himself in a secondary role. Consequently, his potential arrival at Al Nassr have not exactly thrilled the fans. However, if he can regain his best form, his profile makes him an ideal partner for Marcelo Brozovic due to his offensive and defensive contributions.

Teun Koopmeiners and Head coach Luciano Spalletti manager of Juventus FC.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr enters its first results slump of season

At the start of the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr surprised everyone with their impressive form, going more than 10 consecutive games unbeaten. Not only did they apply impressive high pressure, but they also maintained a fairly successful offensive rhythm. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has now entered its first crisis of the season, going four consecutive games without a win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo could see 2026 cement his Saudi Pro League dynasty: Al-Nassr hero joins club’s Hall of Fame after matching all-time record

After their poor results, they went from leading the Saudi Pro League to being second, seven points behind leaders Al Hilal. In addition, Ronaldo faces a heavy ban after his gesture in the last defeat, leaving Jorge Jesus without his best player for the upcoming games. In light of this, Joao Felix will have to step up and lead the team’s offense, while the coach must seek to regain the defensive balance from the beginning of the season.