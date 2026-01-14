Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Jorge Jesus’ arrival at Al Nassr have boosted their competitiveness, pushing them to become one of the top contenders for the Saudi Pro League title. However, they have yet to fully find the desired stability, suffering from some inconsistencies in their results. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is already looking to strengthen its midfield, setting its sights on a Juventus star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has reportedly become one of Al Nassr’s targets ahead of the 2026–27 season. However, this would only be possible if José Semedo’s departure as sporting director is finalized, and Cristiano Giuntoli arrives as the club’s new executive. In addition, the Bianconeri would demand at least €45 million for his transfer.

Al Nassr face stiff competition in their pursuit of Koopmeiners. According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are also keen on acquiring the box-to-box midfielder. With this context, the Vecchia Signora may prioritize the most compelling offer, and the Turkish side might have the upper hand as they are reportedly ready to make a bid, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is still awaiting Giuntoli’s arrival.

Even though Teun Koopmeiners is emerging as a standout signing for Jorge Jesus’ team, the Dutchman isn’t currently in top form. Despite joining Juventus in 2024 as a star player, he has found himself in a secondary role. Consequently, his potential arrival at Al Nassr have not exactly thrilled the fans. However, if he can regain his best form, his profile makes him an ideal partner for Marcelo Brozovic due to his offensive and defensive contributions.

Juventus&#039; Teun Koopmeiners and Luciano Spalletti

Teun Koopmeiners and Head coach Luciano Spalletti manager of Juventus FC.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr enters its first results slump of season

At the start of the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr surprised everyone with their impressive form, going more than 10 consecutive games unbeaten. Not only did they apply impressive high pressure, but they also maintained a fairly successful offensive rhythm. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has now entered its first crisis of the season, going four consecutive games without a win.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could see 2026 cement his Saudi Pro League dynasty: Al-Nassr hero joins club’s Hall of Fame after matching all-time record

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could see 2026 cement his Saudi Pro League dynasty: Al-Nassr hero joins club’s Hall of Fame after matching all-time record

After their poor results, they went from leading the Saudi Pro League to being second, seven points behind leaders Al Hilal. In addition, Ronaldo faces a heavy ban after his gesture in the last defeat, leaving Jorge Jesus without his best player for the upcoming games. In light of this, Joao Felix will have to step up and lead the team’s offense, while the coach must seek to regain the defensive balance from the beginning of the season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wearing the same shirt has always felt like soccer’s ultimate “what if.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in real trouble as Saudi Pro League weighs heavy ban after shocking gesture: How many games does Al-Nassr star risk missing?

Cristiano Ronaldo in real trouble as Saudi Pro League weighs heavy ban after shocking gesture: How many games does Al-Nassr star risk missing?

A damaging derby defeat, growing frustration, and a moment caught on camera have now pushed the Saudi Pro League spotlight firmly onto Ronaldo for reasons that extend far beyond goals.

Lionel Messi surprisingly turned down €1.4 billion offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival team in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi surprisingly turned down €1.4 billion offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival team in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi currently shines at Inter Miami, yet he was close to joining the Saudi Pro League to play for a rival team to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Argentine star rejected a staggering €1.4 billion offer, as revealed by the team's president.

James Rodriguez could become Lionel Messi’s rival as MLS club reportedly nears deal for Colombia star

James Rodriguez could become Lionel Messi’s rival as MLS club reportedly nears deal for Colombia star

Colombia star James Rodriguez could follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and join Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo