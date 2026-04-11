How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026 WHERE Paramount+,CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With playoff positioning hanging in the balance, Club America enter this weekend’s rivalry clash under pressure, sitting on 18 points and dangerously close to slipping below the postseason cutoff line. A loss here could prove costly, raising the stakes in what is already one of the league’s most heated showdowns.

On the other side, Cruz Azul see a prime opportunity to close the gap atop the standings, trailing Chivas by four points and knowing that a win would inject new life into the title race. With both teams bringing urgency and history into another edition of the “Clásico Joven,” this is shaping up to be a must-watch battle.

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:

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2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.

3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:

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4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.

5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:

6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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