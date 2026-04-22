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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Semifinals

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Julian Draxler of Al Ahly Doha.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Mohamed Farag/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Julian Draxler of Al Ahly Doha.

Al Nassr have managed to surprise everyone, establishing as one of the top teams in the Middle East. Not only do they stand as leaders of the Saudi Pro League, but they have also impressed in the AFC Champions League. As a result, they face Al Ahli Doha today in the tournament semifinals, aiming to reach the final and end their trophy drought. With this in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo and his goal-scoring impact are expected to play a major role.

Far from being an easy match, Al Ahli Doha arrive as one of the most solid teams in the AFC Champions League 2. While they have not impressed in the Qatar league, they have managed to show their best version in international competition, demonstrating strong attacking output led by Julian Draxler and Michel Vlap. However, they face the tough challenge of maintaining defensive solidity.

After major reinforcements at the start of the season and the arrival of Jorge Jesus, Al Nassr have managed to establish themselves as one of the top teams. While they have struggled in midfield, they rely on two key pillars: Iñigo Martínez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who provide solidity to the squad. In addition, João Félix leads much of the attacking play, alongside Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, who excel at breaking down opposing defenses.

With both teams favoring an attacking approach, Al Nassr and Al Ahli Doha are set to deliver a highly entertaining match. Both sides are aiming to reach the final and move closer to winning the AFC Champions League 2 title, capping off their strong seasons. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team holds a significant advantage: greater squad depth, which could allow them to change the course of the game and secure the win.

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Al Nassr have dominated offensively in the AFC Champions League 2

Throughout the season, Al Nassr have proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the AFC Champions League 2. While Cristiano Ronaldo was absent during the early stages of the tournament due to workload management, the team still managed to shine offensively. After scoring 28 goals, Jorge Jesus’ side currently stands as the highest-scoring team in the competition.

Al-Ahli Doha’s Younes Ali Rahmati warns Al Nassr over today’s game

Al-Ahli Doha have not managed to remain among the top teams in the Qatar league, sitting well off the pace in the title race. However, they have shown their best form in the AFC Champions League 2, delivering impressive attacking performances throughout the tournament. With this as their only major title to fight for this season, head coach Younes Ali Rahmati has issued a warning to Al Nassr ahead of the match.

"We will be even more clinical against Al Nassr, and I'm not worried about missing many opportunities as long as the team is performing well and creating chances", Younes Ali Rahmati said, in the latest press conference.  

Al-Ahli Doha also announce their starting lineup

Aiming to reach the final of the AFC Champions League 2, Al-Ahli Doha have decided not to make any changes to their starting lineup, maintaining their strong offensive approach with Michael Vlap and Julian Draxler as the main attacking threats. In addition, William Ekong and Ayoub Amraoui will once again lead the central defense, posing a challenge for Al Nassr.

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Al Nassr announce their starting lineup

After avoiding any serious injuries to his players, Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus has decided to keep his starting lineup unchanged. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix will lead the attack, while Iñigo Martínez will anchor the defense, facing one of the toughest challenges of the match. Nevertheless, they still have key players available off the bench, giving them a slight advantage.

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Al Nassr’s Jorge Jesus delivers high expectations for the game

Jorge Jesus has transformed Al Nassr’s reality. Not only has he implemented a clear style of play, but he has also restored the team’s competitiveness. As a result, they arrive with high expectations, emerging as favorites to secure the win today. In this context, the head coach has emphasized the importance of winning the AFC Champions League 2.

"We expect Al-Ahli of Qatar to participate with 10 foreign players in the Asian Champions League. Most clubs have a large number of foreign players, with the exception of Al-Nassr...No Saudi club has ever won this championship, and we have a strong desire to achieve it," Jorge Jesus said, in the latest press conference.  

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Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to win his first title with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is undeniably one of the greatest players in history. Not only is he closing in on 1,000 goals, but he has also won 36 titles, placing him among the most decorated players ever. Despite this, the Portuguese star has struggled to win trophies again since his departure from Juventus FC in 2021, enduring nearly five years without silverware. Now, he could have the chance to win his first title with Al Nassr.

Following key signings and the arrival of Jorge Jesus, they have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Middle East, shining in the AFC Champions League 2. While the Portuguese forward was absent during the group stage due to workload management, Ronaldo will be present in the knockout rounds.

If they defeat Al Ahli Doha, they would reach the final, where they would face Bangkok United in a bid to secure the club’s first title with Ronaldo.

Al Nassr face Al Ahli Doha in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Al Nassr and Al Ahli Doha 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Semifinals at Zabeel Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha in AFC Champions League 2 semifinal

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha in AFC Champions League 2 semifinal

After a commanding win over Al Wasl, Al Nassr face Al Ahli Doha today in the AFC Champions League 2 semifinal. Looking to end a long trophy drought, fans are closely watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s status, as his scoring impact could be decisive.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of attention as Al-Nassr prepares for a massive AFC Champions League Two semi-final clash against Al-Ahli SC, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of key teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to turn trophyless Al-Nassr spell into treble across Saudi Pro League and AFC campaign: How many wins it takes

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to turn trophyless Al-Nassr spell into treble across Saudi Pro League and AFC campaign: How many wins it takes

There is a growing belief that something extraordinary is unfolding, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge as Al-Nassr edges closer to rewriting its recent history.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah could play together as Al Nassr reportedly join the race for the Egyptian star

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah could play together as Al Nassr reportedly join the race for the Egyptian star

Mohamed Salah decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after his historic spell. As a result, he received interest from the MLS and several European teams. However, the Egyptian could end up playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing him.

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