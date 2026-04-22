Al Nassr vs Al Ahli LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Semifinals

Al Nassr have managed to surprise everyone, establishing as one of the top teams in the Middle East. Not only do they stand as leaders of the Saudi Pro League, but they have also impressed in the AFC Champions League. As a result, they face Al Ahli Doha today in the tournament semifinals, aiming to reach the final and end their trophy drought. With this in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo and his goal-scoring impact are expected to play a major role.

Far from being an easy match, Al Ahli Doha arrive as one of the most solid teams in the AFC Champions League 2. While they have not impressed in the Qatar league, they have managed to show their best version in international competition, demonstrating strong attacking output led by Julian Draxler and Michel Vlap. However, they face the tough challenge of maintaining defensive solidity.

After major reinforcements at the start of the season and the arrival of Jorge Jesus, Al Nassr have managed to establish themselves as one of the top teams. While they have struggled in midfield, they rely on two key pillars: Iñigo Martínez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who provide solidity to the squad. In addition, João Félix leads much of the attacking play, alongside Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, who excel at breaking down opposing defenses.

With both teams favoring an attacking approach, Al Nassr and Al Ahli Doha are set to deliver a highly entertaining match. Both sides are aiming to reach the final and move closer to winning the AFC Champions League 2 title, capping off their strong seasons. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team holds a significant advantage: greater squad depth, which could allow them to change the course of the game and secure the win.