Christian Pulisic braced for tactical curveball: Como boss Cesc Fabregas comes up with wild ace up sleeve to end Milan’s 18-game unbeaten Serie A run

The warning signs are subtle, but unmistakable. As Christian Pulisic prepares for another demanding night in Serie A, the sense around the league is that something unusual is brewing by Lake Como. Cesc Fabregas, now fully settled into his role on the touchline, has been studying AC Milan closely — and he believes he has found a way to disrupt a run that has quietly become one of the most impressive in Italy.

Milan arrives unbeaten in 18 straight league matches, resilient even when performances have dipped. Late goals, narrow escapes, and flashes of individual brilliance have kept the streak alive. But ahead of this midweek clash, the feeling is different. Fabregas is not just preparing his team — he is preparing the environment. Statistically, the Rossoneri are enjoying a rare campaign. Only once has it lost after 19 league matches, a feat they have achieved just four times in the three-points-per-win era. Yet the recent pattern tells a more fragile story.

Draws against Genoa and Fiorentina required last-gasp goals. Injuries have piled up. Rotation has become unavoidable. And while Pulisic and Rafael Leao remain decisive, the margin for error is narrowing. Massimiliano Allegri himself admitted there are “warning signs.” Milan is still second in the table, but the sense of inevitability that once surrounded their form has softened. Against a well-organized opponent sitting sixth, this is no longer a routine fixture.

Como is not supposed to be here — at least not yet. But under Fabregas, the project has accelerated faster than expected. Heavy investment, tactical clarity, and fearless ambition have transformed the club into one of Serie A’s most uncomfortable opponents. The Blue and Whites have already taken points from Lazio, Juventus, Napoli, and Atalanta.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas looks on

At home, they remain unbeaten. Their identity is clear: control the ball, stretch opponents, and punish hesitation. Fabregas, known from his playing days for seeing spaces before others did, has carried that obsession into management. Training sessions are meticulous. Player roles are rigidly defined. And now, ahead of Milan’s visit, he has gone one step further.

The reveal: Fabregas’ wild ace up his sleeve

Midway through the build-up, the secret emerges — and it is as unconventional as it is deliberate. Fabregas has physically altered the playing conditions for this match. According to Calcio e Finanza and La Provincia di Como, the pitch at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia has been widened by over one meter, with an additional 50 centimeters added on each side. It is a legal change, fully approved by Serie A, but one rarely used so intentionally.

Fabregas confirmed it himself after the draw with Bologna: “Yes, it was my request. Having a wider pitch allows us to manage the opponents’ pressure better, getting past the first line thanks to the contribution of the wide players. Our pitch is notoriously very small, so I asked to be able to make this change. In fact, next year we should widen it even more.”

This is the hidden ace — not a surprise lineup or a tactical tweak, but a structural adjustment designed to stretch Milan’s press and isolate its defenders.

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia

Why this matters for Pulisic and Milan

For Milan’s attacking players, especially Pulisic, this changes everything. A wider pitch means more ground to cover defensively, more exposure in transition, and more one-on-one situations in space. Como thrives on width. Nico Paz and Jesus Rodriguez already rank among the most creative wide players in the league. With more room to operate, their influence could multiply.

For Milan, whose back-three system relies on compactness and timing, the risk is clear. One mistimed step, one delayed press, and the spaces open brutally. This is not theoretical. Smaller pitches compress the game and favor Milan’s physical control. A wider one invites chaos — and Fabregas is betting that chaos favors his side.

