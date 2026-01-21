Trending topics:
Champions League
How to watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedro Neto of Chelsea
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesPedro Neto of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chelsea vs Pafos FC
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, January 21, 2026
WHERE Paramount+ and ViX
Match Overview

Chelsea enter this matchup with little margin for error as they cling to one of their final chances to crack the top eight in the league stage and secure a direct berth to the round of 16. Sitting on 10 points, the Blues trail the final automatic qualification spot by two in a crowded race, making three points essential while also keeping an eye on results elsewhere.

That urgency puts the pressure squarely on Chelsea to deliver against Pafos FC, a side that has proven far more competitive than expected. Despite being labeled underdogs, Pafos arrive with confidence, believing a positive result would keep their hopes alive of reaching the final Matchday with a realistic shot at a round-of-32 place.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
