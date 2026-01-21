Argentina’s World Cup winner Thiago Almada could leave Atletico Madrid for unexpected destination

Argentina head toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the main favorites to lift the trophy. That status is built not only on recent success, but also on the wide range of options available in the squad. One of those stars is Thiago Almada, who could leave Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

“Galatasaray are interested in Atletico Madrid player Thiago Almada as an option to strengthen their attacking line,” Diario AS reported on Wednesday. For weeks, rumors have suggested that the Argentine midfielder could leave the club in search of a more prominent role, although early reports pointed to Brazil as the most likely destination.

When Almada arrived in Spain last summer, he was expected to play an important role in the team, but head coach Diego Simeone has not given him many opportunities. In fact, during the 2025–26 season so far, he has been a starter in just six of the 30 matches played by Los Colchoneros.

“The 24-year-old Argentine is open to joining Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season,” the report adds regarding Almada’s alleged desire. He has appeared in 18 matches, recording two goals and one assist for Atletico Madrid across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

That reported desire to leave Atletico Madrid is closely tied to the World Cup. Almada has become an increasingly important piece for the Argentina national team in recent years and appears to have a near-guaranteed spot on head coach Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man roster, but he knows he cannot afford to relax. Securing more playing time at another club could be crucial in the months leading up to the FIFA tournament.

Almada face to face with his next club?

Amid speculation surrounding Thiago Almada’s potential departure, Atletico Madrid will play their penultimate match of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday. Coincidentally, the opponent will be Galatasaray, the same club that is reportedly interested in signing the Argentina national team midfielder.

“Executives from the Turkish club will take advantage of the traditional directors’ lunch before the Champions League match in Istanbul to ask the red-and-white club for Almada on loan,” Diario AS reported.

Atletico Madrid currently sit 10th in the European tournament standings, so a victory could place them in a very favorable position to qualify directly for the round of 16. Galatasaray are three points behind, meaning a win would put them in a strong position, while a loss could seriously complicate their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Atletico Madrid reportedly target another attacking midfielder

While Thiago Almada’s future appears to be away from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club are reportedly looking at another attacking midfielder. Sport reports that Kang-in Lee is one of the names being analyzed by club executives and head coach Diego Simeone, as he is “a player who would bring talent and work rate on both sides of the attack, with the one-on-one ability the Colchoneros coach demands.”

Negotiations, however, would not be easy. The South Korean midfielder is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2028, and head coach Luis Enrique considers him a useful piece for his squad. According to reports, the French side would be unlikely to let Lee go for less than €40 million (approximately $47 million).