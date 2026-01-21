Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Weston McKennie’s future at risk: Juventus are reportedly chasing an ex-AC Milan midfielder ahead the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Weston McKennie of Juventus Turin runs with the ball.
© Christof Koepsel/Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of Juventus Turin runs with the ball.

Weston McKennie has managed to establish himself as one of Juventus’ best players, becoming a key figure for coach Luciano Spalletti across multiple positions. Despite his importance, the USMNT star has yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season, casting uncertainty over his future. In response, the Vecchia Signora has decided to turn its attention to a former AC Milan midfielder ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Nico Schira on X, formerly Twitter, Juventus have opened talks to pursue the signing of Franck Kessié as a free agent in July 2026, offering him a three-year contract. Despite this, Al Ahli remain very interested in renewing the Ivorian, opening the door to a deal running until 2028. However, the 29-year-old star has yet to make a decision regarding his future, with both options currently on the table.

Kessié once shone in dominant fashion at AC Milan, becoming both captain and an undisputed starter. However, the African midfielder chose to leave as a free agent for Barcelona, only to be transferred after one season to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. There, Franck has established himself as one of the team’s top players, becoming indispensable to coach Matthias Jaissle and attracting the attention of the Vecchia Signora.

While McKennie’s continuity is reportedly a priority for coach Luciano Spalletti, the USMNT star is attracting the attention of multiple European clubs. Nonetheless, the Italian side is reportedly offering a three- to four-year deal with a salary ranging from €3.5 million to €4 million per year. As he has yet to accept his renewal, the Vecchia Signora is preparing his replacement, looking at Franck Kessié, who has been shining in the Saudi Pro League since 2023.

Al Ahli star Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

Spalletti could receive a new striker as Juventus target a January move

While most of Juventus’ moves appear geared toward the 2026-27 season, coach Luciano Spaletti could welcome a new star striker in the coming weeks. To secure its place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, the Vecchia Signora is reportedly pursuing a Premier League star who plans to leave his team in January 2026.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jean-Philippe Mateta has asked Crystal Palace to be transferred this January 2026. In response, Juventus have reportedly made him a clear target following the poor performances of Jonathan David and Lois Openda. While the English club were considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, the Frenchman has made it clear that he only wants a switch to either Serie A or the Premier League.

Alongside Mateta’s potential arrival, Juventus are also considering the departure of Lois Openda, who arrived at the start of the season and has scored just two goals, often being used as a substitute under Spalletti, reports Tuttosport. In addition, Dušan Vlahović’s exit as a free agent appears increasingly likely, which has led to the French striker being identified as a possible solution to the team’s scoring problems.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Juventus will host Benfica in league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive important financial windfall coming from one of his former clubs, and it will arrive not from a stadium, but from a courtroom.

Weston McKennie moves away from MLS: USMNT star draws January interest from multiple European clubs

Weston McKennie moves away from MLS: USMNT star draws January interest from multiple European clubs

Despite being one of Juventus' most regular players, Weston McKennie could leave the team this January. Although he has attracted interest from MLS, the USMNT star might move since several major European teams are also interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Pro League history after tough 2026 start: Al-Nassr captain secures immortality after breaking club’s all-time goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Pro League history after tough 2026 start: Al-Nassr captain secures immortality after breaking club’s all-time goalscoring record

After a difficult start to the calendar year in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese icon delivered a defining night that not only steadied the season but also carved his name deeper into the legacy of Al-Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo