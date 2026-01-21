Weston McKennie’s future at risk: Juventus are reportedly chasing an ex-AC Milan midfielder ahead the 2026-27 season

Weston McKennie has managed to establish himself as one of Juventus’ best players, becoming a key figure for coach Luciano Spalletti across multiple positions. Despite his importance, the USMNT star has yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season, casting uncertainty over his future. In response, the Vecchia Signora has decided to turn its attention to a former AC Milan midfielder ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Nico Schira on X, formerly Twitter, Juventus have opened talks to pursue the signing of Franck Kessié as a free agent in July 2026, offering him a three-year contract. Despite this, Al Ahli remain very interested in renewing the Ivorian, opening the door to a deal running until 2028. However, the 29-year-old star has yet to make a decision regarding his future, with both options currently on the table.

Kessié once shone in dominant fashion at AC Milan, becoming both captain and an undisputed starter. However, the African midfielder chose to leave as a free agent for Barcelona, only to be transferred after one season to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. There, Franck has established himself as one of the team’s top players, becoming indispensable to coach Matthias Jaissle and attracting the attention of the Vecchia Signora.

While McKennie’s continuity is reportedly a priority for coach Luciano Spalletti, the USMNT star is attracting the attention of multiple European clubs. Nonetheless, the Italian side is reportedly offering a three- to four-year deal with a salary ranging from €3.5 million to €4 million per year. As he has yet to accept his renewal, the Vecchia Signora is preparing his replacement, looking at Franck Kessié, who has been shining in the Saudi Pro League since 2023.

Spalletti could receive a new striker as Juventus target a January move

While most of Juventus’ moves appear geared toward the 2026-27 season, coach Luciano Spaletti could welcome a new star striker in the coming weeks. To secure its place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, the Vecchia Signora is reportedly pursuing a Premier League star who plans to leave his team in January 2026.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jean-Philippe Mateta has asked Crystal Palace to be transferred this January 2026. In response, Juventus have reportedly made him a clear target following the poor performances of Jonathan David and Lois Openda. While the English club were considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, the Frenchman has made it clear that he only wants a switch to either Serie A or the Premier League.

Alongside Mateta’s potential arrival, Juventus are also considering the departure of Lois Openda, who arrived at the start of the season and has scored just two goals, often being used as a substitute under Spalletti, reports Tuttosport. In addition, Dušan Vlahović’s exit as a free agent appears increasingly likely, which has led to the French striker being identified as a possible solution to the team’s scoring problems.