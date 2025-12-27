How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Brighton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Brighton WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, December 27, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Arsenal enter this showdown with the pressure firmly on, sitting atop the Premier League standings after grinding out a narrow victory over Everton and knowing that second-place Manchester City remains right on their heels.

There’s little margin for error as the Gunners receive a Brighton squad that has piled up 24 points and continues to push for a spot in European competition, setting the stage for a compelling clash between a title contender protecting its position and an ambitious challenger eager to make noise.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Arsenal vs Brighton and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

