Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Brighton on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Brighton
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, December 27, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Arsenal enter this showdown with the pressure firmly on, sitting atop the Premier League standings after grinding out a narrow victory over Everton and knowing that second-place Manchester City remains right on their heels.

There’s little margin for error as the Gunners receive a Brighton squad that has piled up 24 points and continues to push for a spot in European competition, setting the stage for a compelling clash between a title contender protecting its position and an ambitious challenger eager to make noise.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arsenal vs Brighton and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will take on Brighton in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the USA can watch all the action live on television or stream it online through available broadcast options.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will host Brighton in a Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to where you can watch the action live on TV or streaming platforms.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea play against Brighton in a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and broadcast details for TV and streaming.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr face Al Akhdoud in Matchday 11 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup in the United States, including kickoff information and full broadcast coverage on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo