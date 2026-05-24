How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brighton vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

The final day of the Premier League season presents a high-stakes clash at the Amex Stadium as Brighton hosts Manchester United. For the home side, everything is on the line. The Seagulls are in a fierce battle to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League and know that three points are essential to achieving their European ambitions. Their formidable home record, where they’ve lost only three times all season, will be their greatest asset in this crucial fixture.

Manchester United, in contrast, travels to the south coast with their primary objective already accomplished. Having comfortably secured third place and a return to the Champions League, the pressure is off for Michael Carrick‘s squad. While the Red Devils will want to end a successful campaign on a positive note, there’s a tangible risk of complacency against a Brighton team with a clear and urgent goal, making this a fascinating and unpredictable season finale.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has been another step forward for Brighton, who have consistently impressed with their fluid, attacking style of football, especially at home. While their recent form has been a mix of wins and losses, their performances at the Amex have been a cornerstone of their success, transforming it into a fortress where they’ve won four of their last five matches. Manchester United arrives in excellent form, having won four of their last five league games, a testament to the stability and attacking prowess instilled by manager Michael Carrick.

The tactical battle will likely pit Brighton‘s high-intensity pressing and possession-based game against Manchester United‘s potent and efficient attack. The Seagulls will aim to dominate the ball and leverage their passionate home crowd, while United possesses the firepower to punish any defensive lapses on the counter. The key to the match could be in midfield, where Brighton‘s ability to control the tempo will be tested by the creative genius of Bruno Fernandes, who orchestrates United’s forward thrusts.

Motivation is the defining factor in this contest. For Brighton, a victory guarantees European football, a monumental achievement for the club. Manchester United’s players, with their Champions League spot secured, may have one eye on their summer holidays. However, individual milestones, such as Bruno Fernandes’s hunt for the all-time Premier League assist record, could provide a secondary source of drive for the visitors.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been tightly contested, with Brighton slightly edging recent encounters. In the last five meetings across all competitions, the Seagulls have claimed three victories to Manchester United‘s two. The teams have already faced off twice this season at Old Trafford, splitting the results: United won the league fixture 4-2, while Brighton emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the FA Cup.

Looking at the most recent trend, matches between these two clubs have consistently produced goals. Both teams have found the back of the net in their last four consecutive games, indicating a pattern of open, attacking soccer. The last time either team kept a clean sheet in this fixture was Manchester United back in May 2024, highlighting the defensive challenges both sides present to one another.

The offensive nature of this matchup is further underscored by the goal-scoring averages. Over their last five clashes, games between Brighton and Manchester United have seen an average of 3.6 goals per match. Former United striker Danny Welbeck has been a particular threat for Brighton, scoring three goals in his last five appearances against his old club, a trend that bettors will surely note.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Brighton faces key absences as they push for Europe, while Manchester United may rotate their squad with their season goals already achieved.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler will have to navigate a challenging injury list for this decisive match. Key players like Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Webster are ruled out, while Mats Wieffer remains a doubt. These absences will test the depth of the squad, forcing Hürzeler to rely on others to step up in a must-win scenario.

Manchester United‘s situation is less critical, though they are without striker Benjamin Sesko and defender Matthijs de Ligt. With third place guaranteed, Michael Carrick has the luxury of rotating his team. This could mean starting opportunities for players like Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, allowing key stars a rest before the season concludes.

Brighton Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Verbruggen; De Cuyper, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Gomez; Welbeck

This lineup reflects Brighton‘s trusted formation, relying on the leadership of Lewis Dunk at the back and the creativity of Pascal Gross in midfield. Danny Welbeck will be crucial up front, tasked with leading the line and threatening his former team as Brighton goes all-out for the win.

Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Shaw, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Mount; Cunha, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee

This potential XI for United showcases a blend of experience and fresh legs. While some regulars are rested, the creative engine remains in Bruno Fernandes, who will be motivated to break the single-season assist record. The attack still carries a significant threat with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo providing support from the wings.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match on Peacock. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, so you can catch the action wherever you are.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream matches from leagues like Liga MX, Eredivisie, and various cup tournaments, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

A subscription to the service costs $10.99/month. This plan gives you access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive studio shows, providing excellent value for comprehensive sports coverage.

Beyond soccer, the platform also offers a diverse library of other content. You can stream other live sports, blockbuster movies, and popular TV shows, ensuring there is always something to watch for everyone in your household.

SEE MORE: Watch Premier League on US TV for more information.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.