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Messi ‘is still dangerous,’ warns Dembele as he names five World Cup favorites alongside France

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were teammates at Barcelona.
© Todd Kirkland/Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were teammates at Barcelona.

France have the task this summer of matching their performances from the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup and competing for the title once again. Ousmane Dembele is confident in his team’s chances, but he is not overlooking other contenders, including Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

During an interview with Marca, Dembele was asked whether he believed Messi could win another World Cup. “Of course, he can win every trophy possible. I already saw it in Barcelona,” began the winger, who played alongside Leo for four seasons with the Spanish club between 2017 and 2021.

The Paris Saint-Germain star then pushed back against those who believe Messi is no longer capable of competing at the highest level because of his age. “That changes nothing… He is the best I have ever seen, the best the game has ever seen. He is still dangerous,said Ousmane.

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It’s difficult to stop him even at 38 years old. He may be that age, but he will always have those qualities. We’ll have to be careful with him because he is capable of winning again,” added Dembele, who experienced Messi’s brilliance firsthand in the Qatar 2022 final, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Dembele and Messi playing for Barcelona in 2018.

Dembele and Messi playing for Barcelona in 2018.

Dembele names his favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

In the same interview, Ousmane Dembele was asked about France‘s chances of competing for the trophy once again. “We know that the French national team has reached the final in each of the last two editions. So we’ll be a team with high expectations,” began the winger. “But we remain focused on the objective. Before thinking about reaching the Round of 16 or the quarterfinals, you first have to get through the group-stage matches.”

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He then shared his thoughts on Spain, whom many consider the other major favorite. “They are an exceptional team collectively and have very good players… They have been playing this way for years and years, with players of the highest level,” said Ousmane. “In Spain, possession is something that comes naturally to them.”

However, Dembele made it clear that the race for the title will not necessarily come down to those two teams. “There are many teams that are favorites in this competition… Spain, having just won the European Championship, are certainly one of the favorites. But there are also Argentina, the reigning world champions, Germany, Portugal and England. They are all great national teams,” explained the current Ballon d’Or winner. “That said, we’ll also have to be careful with the teams that are considered less likely to win.”

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