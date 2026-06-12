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Who is Dan + Shay, the duo singing the US national anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.
© Getty ImagesDan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

The 2026 World Cup has officially arrived on American soil, and the USMNT is set to kick off its tournament run against Paraguay in front of a packed, electric crowd at Los Angeles Stadium.

FIFA pulled out all the stops for the star-studded pre-match festivities, naming Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis as the official match ambassador alongside an explosive musical lineup featuring Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema, Tyla, and LISA.

But right before the opening whistle blows, the immense responsibility of uniting the home stadium under one voice will fall on Dan + Shay, who have been selected to perform the United States national anthem.

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Sharing the anthem spotlight at Los Angeles Stadium will be the acclaimed musical duo Purahéi Soul, who will perform Paraguay’s national anthem, consisting of talented musicians Miguel Narváez and Jennifer Hicks.

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The rise of the duo

Dan + Shay consists of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. The duo originally crossed paths in Nashville, Tennessee, back in 2012. Their musical chemistry was instantaneous; they began writing songs together the day after they met, quickly locking in a record deal and altering the landscape of contemporary country-pop.

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Known for their pristine, soaring vocal harmonies and emotionally resonant songwriting, the duo has spent over a decade dominating the music charts. Over their career, they have amassed a staggering 14 billion global streams and achieved over 130 worldwide multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications.

Grammy history makers

While they are deeply rooted in the American country music scene, Dan + Shay are global pop superstars. They hold a historic, unmatched distinction at the Grammy Awards: they are the first and only artist to win the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three consecutive times since the category’s inception.

Their trophy-winning run cemented their mainstream legacy with three undeniable global smashes:

  • 2019: “Tequila” – Their massive breakout 7x platinum hit.
  • 2020: “Speechless” – A multi-platinum ballad that became a global wedding staple.
  • 2021: “10,000 Hours” – A cross-genre collaboration with pop icon Justin Bieber that shattered streaming records and surpassed 1 billion plays.
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