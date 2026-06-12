Why didn’t Donald Trump attend the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup opening game vs Paraguay?

The USMNT is officially kicking off its 2026 World Cup journey against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. The match marks a deeply symbolic return to home soil for the tournament, with American fans buzzing with the same energy that defined the historic 1994 tournament.

Following the star-studded opening spectacles ahead of Mexico vs. South Africa and Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United States capped off the initial opening phase with its own dazzling pre-match ceremony.

However, despite the immense gravity of the event for the co-host nation, President Donald Trump was notably absent from the high-profile opening match festivities.

While it is rare for a sitting head of state to skip their own nation’s World Cup opener, Trump isn’t alone this week; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also elected to bypass El Tri’s opening 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca.

A general view of the 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony in the USA. (Getty Images)

The reason behind Donald Trump’s absence

Andrew Giuliani, the chief executive of the White House World Cup task force, officially confirmed that the President’s absence boils down to a hyper-congested political and logistical schedule in Washington, D.C.

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“He’s not going to end up attending the opening game,” Giuliani told UK radio station TalkSport. “As we’ve said, his scheduling is tight. But I know he’s going to be engaged throughout this World Cup”.

A major anchor keeping Trump on the East Coast is a massive sporting event packed into the upcoming weekend. The President is scheduled to remain in the nation’s capital to host the UFC Freedom 250 event right on the White House grounds this Sunday, a massive celebration that also marks his 80th birthday.