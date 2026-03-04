Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brighton vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brighton vs Arsenal
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal step into this matchup knowing the stakes couldn’t be higher. Sitting five points clear of Manchester City but with an extra game already in the books, the North London side can’t afford any slip-ups as the calendar winds down.

Standing in their way is a tricky Brighton squad hovering between a late European push and looking over its shoulder in the standings — a team talented enough to rattle the leaders on any given day. With the pressure mounting and the margin for error razor-thin, this showdown could have major implications at the top — don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Brighton vs Arsenal and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Advertisement
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Liverpool play against Brighton in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Follow every moment of the matchup, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester United will face Brighton in the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Below is everything you need to know, including the start time and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will face Brighton in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch on TV and via streaming platforms.

Inter Miami announce new name for stadium at Miami Freedom Park ahead of official opening

Inter Miami announce new name for stadium at Miami Freedom Park ahead of official opening

Inter Miami will debut its new stadium this year, and it will do so with a name resulting from a commercial agreement.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo