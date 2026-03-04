How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Brighton vs Arsenal
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
WATCH NOW
Match Overview
With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal step into this matchup knowing the stakes couldn’t be higher. Sitting five points clear of Manchester City but with an extra game already in the books, the North London side can’t afford any slip-ups as the calendar winds down.
Standing in their way is a tricky Brighton squad hovering between a late European push and looking over its shoulder in the standings — a team talented enough to rattle the leaders on any given day. With the pressure mounting and the margin for error razor-thin, this showdown could have major implications at the top — don’t miss it.
