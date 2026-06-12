Video: USMNT’s first goal of the 2026 World Cup comes via own goal after Pulisic-McKennie combination

The USMNT kicked off its highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign in the best possible way at Los Angeles Stadium, finding the back of the net just seven minutes into the opening match against Paraguay.

The breakthrough came during a frantic and energetic opening sequence. While Paraguay initially looked to dictate the tempo with an aggressive press, Mauricio Pochettino’s backline absorbed the early pressure with composure before executing a fluid counter-attack.

Following a brilliant string of one-touch passes down the flank, Christian Pulisic sliced inside and drove the ball toward the center of the box. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie collected the pass neatly, immediately whipping a low cross into the six-yard box looking to connect with an incoming forward.

Faced with intense pressure, Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla intercepted the cross at full speed, inadvertently bundling the ball directly into the back of his own net. The costly own goal broke the deadlock and sent the home crowd in Los Angeles into absolute raptures, giving the United States an early 1-0 advantage in Group D.

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USMNT aims to surpass 2002 World Cup run

While the USMNT’s best historical finish at a World Cup came during the inaugural tournament in 1930, where they finished third, their most iconic modern campaign was the legendary run to the quarterfinals at Korea-Japan 2002.

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see also USMNT vs Paraguay LIVE Updates: USMNT go ahead (2-0) in the first half of the 2026 World Cup Group D game

In that edition, the USMNT shocked the soccer world by surviving a daunting group that included co-hosts South Korea, Poland, and a heavily favored Portugal side, whom the Americans upset in an epic 3-2 thriller on matchday one.

After advancing as the group runners-up and sent the star-studded Portuguese home early, Bruce Arena’s squad set up a high-stakes Round of 16 clash against their longtime regional rivals, Mexico.

It was on that stage that rising phenom Landon Donovan cemented his legacy, scoring the dagger to secure a historic 2-0 victory over El Tri and punch the U.S. ticket to the quarterfinals. In the next round, despite outplaying powerhouse Germany for large stretches of the match, the Americans fell just short, dropping a heartbreaking 1-0 decision on a Michael Ballack header to cap off an unforgettable tournament run.

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