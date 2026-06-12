Why isn’t Christian Pulisic the USMNT captain at the 2026 World Cup?

While it may not be hugely relevant to the way a team plays, the captaincy is always an important role in competitions like the 2026 World Cup. Perhaps to the surprise of some, Christian Pulisic will not be wearing the armband for the USMNT this time.

The decision was made by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who explained in a press conference before the friendly match against Senegal why he chose Tim Ream as the USMNT captain for this edition.

Pochettino said: “I am so grateful that he is with us because he has been a great captain, not only on the field but, more importantly, off it. He has the experience and the qualities to be the leader we want, a positive leader who sets the example and reflects our values both on and off the field.”

Ream as the team’s captain

Experience was a major factor in Pochettino’s decision to hand the role to the 38-year-old defender, who reacted to the honor by saying: “Wow. I am not sure what to say. Thank you. Yeah, this is more than a dream come true.”

Ream was picked by the manager (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This did not come as a surprise to those close to the team because Ream had been captain in 16 of the 23 matches the USMNT played under Pochettino, with the recent friendlies adding to that total.

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Ream said: “At the same time, it’s not going to change what I do, or who I am, and how I help the group. Thank you. It’s the highest honor for me, with this group and for the World Cup, and I’m not going to take that for granted.”

Ream’s career

Ream has enjoyed a long career that began with the New York Red Bulls in 2010 before he moved to the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers. The defender later joined Fulham, where he played more than 300 matches, including seasons in the Championship. His current club is Charlotte FC after signing in 2024. His 82 appearances for the USMNT also helped him earn the captaincy.