Pulisic’s halftime substitution explained by USMNT coach Pochettino: ‘We didn’t want to take any risks’

The USMNT did not disappoint in front of the home crowd at Los Angeles Stadium, delivering a statement 4-1 victory over Paraguay to kick off Group D of the 2026 World Cup. Yet, despite the commanding performance on the pitch, American fans were left holding their breath when captain Christian Pulisic was pulled from the match during the halftime.

After a masterclass of a first half that saw the Stars and Stripes head into the locker room with a comfortable 3-0 lead, supporters grew increasingly worried when Pulisic failed to walk back out for the second half.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino quickly put any long-term injury fears to rest, confirming the decision was strictly precautionary. “Christian Pulisic received a kick in the calf. It tightened up afterward, so we did not want to take any risks,” Pochettino said after the game.

With a short turnaround before the next group fixture, Pochettino opted to protect his star winger, sending in Sebastian Berhalter to fill the void for the remaining 45 minutes.

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Plenty of rest for Pulisic

Pochettino refused to take any gambles with his finest player, and the tactical gamble proved to be exactly the right call. Even without Pulisic driving the attack on the wing for the second half, the USMNT managed to find the back of the net once more through Giovanni Reyna, allowing the AC Milan forward to get some highly valuable rest.

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see also 2026 World Cup Group D updated standings: Table after USMNT vs Paraguay match

The USMNT will not take the pitch again for another six days, when they square off against Australia on June 19 at Seattle Stadium. A victory in the Pacific Northwest could officially punch the Americans’ ticket to the tournament’s brand-new Round of 32.

Because Pochettino actively stepped in to prevent any further damage or a potential long-term setback during the physical opening match, the team’s superstar is expected to return to full training with zero physical restrictions. With nearly a week of recovery ahead of him, Pulisic will have plenty of time to rest up and hit the pitch in optimal condition for Matchday 2.