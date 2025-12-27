Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© George Wood/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chelsea vs Aston Villa
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, December 27, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Matchday 18 delivers a marquee Premier League matchup as two clubs firmly in the title conversation collide with major implications at stake. Aston Villa arrive in red-hot form, riding a seven-game winning run that has propelled them into third place and solidified their status as one of the league’s most in-form sides.

Chelsea aren’t far behind, holding fourth with 29 points and eyeing a statement result that could shake up the top four picture. With momentum, positioning, and bragging rights all on the line, this is a showdown no fan will want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
$88M star Antoine Semenyo reportedly makes final decision amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool interest

$88M star Antoine Semenyo reportedly makes final decision amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool interest

After drawing the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, $88M star Antoine Semenyo has reportedly made a final decision on his future.

‘Our time together was shorter’: Thiago Silva bids emotional farewell to Fluminense as 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil drives Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Chelsea rumors

‘Our time together was shorter’: Thiago Silva bids emotional farewell to Fluminense as 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil drives Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Chelsea rumors

Thiago Silva’s emotional message, shared quietly but loaded with meaning, has signaled that a chapter has closed—and that another, far more ambitious one, may still be open

Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

Although Pep Guardiola has managed to keep Manchester City among the best teams in the world, his continuity at the club is not entirely assured. As a result, the Citizens are reportedly targeting a top Premier League coach as a potential replacement for the Spanish coach.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener for Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener for Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr returned to action in the Saudi Pro League with a matchup against Al Akhdoud, and Cristiano Ronaldo found the net with the opening goal.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo