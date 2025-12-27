How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Aston Villa WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, December 27, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Matchday 18 delivers a marquee Premier League matchup as two clubs firmly in the title conversation collide with major implications at stake. Aston Villa arrive in red-hot form, riding a seven-game winning run that has propelled them into third place and solidified their status as one of the league’s most in-form sides.

Chelsea aren’t far behind, holding fourth with 29 points and eyeing a statement result that could shake up the top four picture. With momentum, positioning, and bragging rights all on the line, this is a showdown no fan will want to miss.

