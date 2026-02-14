How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Brighton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Brighton WHAT FA Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, February 14, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Silverware aspirations take center stage in this fourth-round FA Cup showdown as Liverpool square off with Brighton & Hove in a win-or-go-home battle. With the Premier League title slipping from their grasp, Liverpool are placing major emphasis on this competition

On the other hand will be Brighton, currently outside the European places, who see the FA Cup as their best opportunity to go for a title this season. Expect high intensity from both sides as they fight for a spot in the next round—this is a clash you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Liverpool vs Brighton and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement