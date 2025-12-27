Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 9:50am ET / 5:50am PT • Saturday, December 27, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FS2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr return to the pitch in full control of the Saudi Pro League race, emerging as one of the league’s most imposing sides through the opening stretch of the season. Unbeaten and flawless after nine matches, Cristiano Ronaldo and company have piled up goals at an elite rate while keeping opponents largely in check, setting a championship-level standard early on.

Their next challenge comes against an Al Akhdoud squad fighting to escape the lower end of the standings, a contrast that puts even more spotlight on whether Al Nassr can maintain its relentless momentum—don’t miss the chance to watch this matchup and see if the league leaders continue their dominant march.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
