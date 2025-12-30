How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Arsenal vs Aston Villa
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, December 30, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium and NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Matchday 19 delivers a marquee showdown as two title contenders collide in what shapes up as the weekend’s must-watch fixture. League-leading Arsenal enter the clash with little margin for error as the pressure mounts from a tight chasing pack, including a surging Aston Villa side that sits firmly on their heels.
The Gunners are well aware that three points here would reinforce their grip on first place, while the Villans arrive riding a strong run of form and eager to close the gap at the summit. With momentum, positioning, and bragging rights all in play, this rivalry matchup carries major implications at the top of the table.
