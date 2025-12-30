Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesLeandro Trossard of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Aston Villa
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, December 30, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 19 delivers a marquee showdown as two title contenders collide in what shapes up as the weekend’s must-watch fixture. League-leading Arsenal enter the clash with little margin for error as the pressure mounts from a tight chasing pack, including a surging Aston Villa side that sits firmly on their heels.

The Gunners are well aware that three points here would reinforce their grip on first place, while the Villans arrive riding a strong run of form and eager to close the gap at the summit. With momentum, positioning, and bragging rights all in play, this rivalry matchup carries major implications at the top of the table.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Advertisement
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Aston Villa: Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly linked to another surprising team

Not Aston Villa: Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly linked to another surprising team

After Joan Garcia's arrival, Marc Andre ter Stegen's future was cast into doubt as he found himself relegated to the bench. In response, Aston Villa reportedly showed interest in the German goalkeeper. However, another surprising contender has supposedly now emerged at the forefront.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea take on Aston Villa in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, with full details available on kickoff times and viewing options across TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Aston Villa take on Manchester United on Matchday 17 of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Below is the essential viewing information, including kickoff times and broadcast options across TV and streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi ends 2025 atop assist charts, ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern’s Michael Olise

Lionel Messi ends 2025 atop assist charts, ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern’s Michael Olise

At the conclusion of 2025, Lionel Messi finished atop the assist charts, ahead of FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo