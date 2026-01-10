Trending topics:
How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesMathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tottenham vs Aston Villa
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Saturday, January 10, 2026
WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes
Match Overview

The FA Cup third round delivers a must-watch showdown as two Premier League heavyweights collide with plenty at stake beyond simple bragging rights. Aston Villa come in riding impressive league momentum, sitting level on points with Manchester City and carrying a narrow edge heading into this one.

Tottenham, though, view the FA Cup as a prime path to ending their trophy drought and have a squad tailored for the intensity of knockout play, making them a dangerous opponent in this setting. That’s why this all–Premier League matchup has all the ingredients for a dramatic, high-quality contest you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
