Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly rejected by South American defender ahead of 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami are working on reshaping their roster after winning the Major League Soccer title in 2025. The goal now is to raise the bar and carry that success onto the international stage, a task that will require surrounding Lionel Messi with top-level talent. A South American defender was reportedly on that list of targets but ultimately declined the offer.

According to TNT Sports, Paulo Diaz was contacted by Inter Miami with the idea of opening negotiations for a potential transfer. However, the River Plate player rejected the proposal, as a move to MLS is not currently part of his plans.

Diaz is a 31-year-old defender who has been a standout in the Argentine league since 2019, when he joined River from Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia for $4.5 million. Since then, he has made 214 appearances for the Buenos Aires club, scoring 13 goals and winning seven trophies.

Reports differ on the direction Paulo Diaz plans to take ahead of 2026. TNT Sports reported that the defender intends to return to Chile to play there next season, which would mark his return to his home country after a decade abroad. Other reports suggest that Diaz’s current priority is maintaining his existing salary at River Plate, meaning he would only accept a transfer if that financial condition were met.

That second scenario appears incompatible with a potential return to Chile, given River Plate’s financial power compared to that of the country’s top clubs. In that context, reports have mentioned interest from clubs in Brazil, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, leagues that could meet the player’s salary expectations.

Inter Miami need top-level reinforcements

Reports linking Paulo Diaz to Inter Miami add to previous rumors connecting the club with experienced, high-quality defenders. A few weeks ago, Marcos Rojo was mentioned as a possible addition, aided by his strong relationship with Lionel Messi after years together with the Argentina national team.

With the arrival of Sergio Reguilon already confirmed and the likely signing of Facundo Mura—who will become a free agent from Racing Club on January 1 and will be eligible to sign with the Herons—head coach Javier Mascherano will still need a center back to complete his defensive unit.

In midfield, there is still no confirmation regarding a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets. Nicolas Fonseca is no longer an option, following the completion of his transfer from Leon of Mexico to Real Oviedo.

Finally, in attack, Giovani Lo Celso remains a priority to strengthen the creative side of the team, while uncertainty continues surrounding the contract renewal of Tadeo Allende, who is also attracting interest from other major clubs. These questions are expected to be resolved as the new year begins and the Herons get underway with preseason preparations ahead of the 2026 season.