Marcus Rashford’s uncertain Barcelona future reportedly leads Aston Villa to pursue his arrival

Marcus Rashford seemed to be establishing as one of Barcelona’s key players, contributing both as a scorer and a playmaker. However, his performance has dipped, which has reportedly led the Blaugranas to reconsider exercising his €30 million buyout clause, as they seek to lower that figure. Amid this, Aston Villa are reportedly emerging as a potential suitor looking to sign him back.

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are no longer entirely convinced about exercising Marcus Rashford’s €30 million buyout clause. Given his dip in form, the club’s sporting department plans to assess his performance in the final stretch of the season. They are even considering loan options to keep him for another season, but Manchester United do not seem entirely on board with the idea.

While Barcelona hesitate, Manchester United receive interest from Aston Villa regarding a potential signing of Rashford. According to Sports Boom, the Villans are trying to convince Jadon Sancho, but Borussia Dortmund’s involvement has complicated the deal. As a result, they have turned their attention to Marcus, as his performances for the Blaugranas have been impressive.

Aston Villa do not have an easy task in convincing Marcus Rashford. Throughout the season, the Englishman has expressed his strong desire to continue at Barcelona. However, coach Unai Emery is reportedly confident he can tempt Marcus, but this will depend on whether the Blaugrana ultimately rule out signing him on a permanent deal.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates a goal.

Rashford has just few months to impress at Barcelona

Following Raphinha’s injury early in the season, Hansi Flick decided to give Marcus Rashford a chance, and he made a huge impact, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. However, the Englishman suffered a knee contusion, leaving him without any offensive contributions for nearly two months. Despite this, the coach plans to give him more playing time, with just a few months left to prove himself.

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Given his limited playing time, Flick revealed that Marcus has been dealing with some issues, which have limited his impact. However, the German has revealed that Rashford is now in top form. As a result, he has until the end of the season to regain his scoring touch and silence the Blaugranas’ doubts, as they are not entirely sure about exercising their purchase option and are eyeing Jan Virgili instead.