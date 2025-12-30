Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Christopher Nkunku has reportedly decided his future amid Fenerbahçe interest

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

AC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku.

Christian Pulisic has helped AC Milan establish themselves as one of the top teams in Serie A, suffering just one defeat in the league. Despite this, coach Massimiliano Allegri continues to face offensive issues, as only the USMNT star and Rafael Leão have truly shined going forward, with Christopher Nkunku disappointing in terms of performance. As a result, the Frenchman has been tempted by Fenerbahçe, and he already has a clear response.

According to Alessandra Gozzini of Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan remain open to a potential departure for Christopher Nkunku, with Fenerbahçe making contact with the Italian club. Despite failing to shine in his early spell with the Rossoneri, the Turkish side would reportedly be willing to offer a fee close to the €37 million Milan paid for him at the start of the 2025–26 season. In response, the 28-year-old star has already made a decision.

Christopher Nkunku has decided to reject any possible move away from AC Milan in January 2026, maintaining his desire to prove his best version with the club, reports Ben Jacobs. With this stance, the Frenchman is looking to earn his place in the squad after scoring a brace in the previous match against Hellas Verona, delivering his best performance since arriving in Italy. Given the limited attacking options, the 28-year-old star could earn a more prominent role.

Despite Nkunku’s decision to stay with the Rossoneri, his spot on the team isn’t guaranteed. Several players, including Robert Lewandowski and other top-tier forwards, have been mentioned as possible additions for the 2026–27 season. Consequently, the Frenchman must showcase his best performance to win over coach Massimiliano Allegri and secure a regular place in the team’s rotation—something he seems on track to accomplish.

Christopher Nkunku of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christopher Nkunku of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Following his brace, Allegri decided to praise Christopher Nkunku, leaving him a clear task: It’s normal. He’s a very sensitive lad who really wanted to do well. Today, after the penalty, he got going and scored a goal that’s in his DNA: attacking the rebound from Luka Modrić’s shot… I think he can still improve, like everyone,” he said, via DAZN Italy.

Christian Pulisic’s €37 million AC Milan teammate edges closer to departure amid growing interest from several teams

Christian Pulisic’s €37 million AC Milan teammate edges closer to departure amid growing interest from several teams

AC Milan reportedly line up two strikers in race to replace Nkunku

Although Christopher Nkunku is under contract until 2030, his continuity at AC Milan is far from guaranteed. Following an unstable start to the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri are keeping the door open to a potential departure at the end of the campaign. As a result, the front office is reportedly monitoring options to reinforce the attack, identifying two players as possible signings ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Al Hilal’s Darwin Núñez have joined the list of players AC Milan are considering as potential reinforcements. However, both would represent costly moves for the Italian club, as the Frenchman would not leave the English side for less than €40 million, while the Uruguayan only recently moved to Saudi Arabia for €53 million, making his arrival potentially very expensive.

Despite these obstacles, AC Milan have decided not to rule out Mateta or Núñez, keeping Nkunku’s departure as a lingering possibility. Adding to this, young Francesco Camarda is set to return to the Rossoneri for the 2026–27 season, increasing competition and leaving the Frenchman with no guaranteed role or prominence.

