Christian Pulisic could lose Milan teammate as Premier League’s Aston Villa reportedly eye star midfielder

With just over a week remaining before the European transfer window closes, several clubs are still looking to finalize new signings. Among them are Aston Villa, who are aiming to strengthen their squad for the decisive stretch of the Premier League and have reportedly set their sights on one of Christian Pulisic’s teammates at AC Milan.

“Aston Villa asked for Ruben Loftus Cheek exit conditions,” reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote Wednesday on his X account, citing information from John Percy. The report also makes clear that the English side’s interest stems from a specific need: “Initial talks after Kamara injury.”

Indeed, Aston Villa have recently been hit by the loss of Boubacar Kamara, who suffered a serious knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season. With the French midfielder sidelined, the club is now searching for a player to fill that role.

Loftus Cheek has made 23 appearances this season for AC Milan, recording one goal and one assist. However, he has not always been a priority for head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has included him in the starting lineup in fewer than half of the team’s matches (12 of 25) across Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup.

The variety of options available to Allegri when setting his lineup each week has affected the English midfielder’s chances of securing a regular spot. With Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot in the squad, competition for a place in Milan’s midfield is fierce, while on other occasions Loftus Cheek has been used in more advanced roles, particularly when Christian Pulisic or Rafael Leao have been unavailable.

Milan’s plans for Loftus Cheek

Since arriving in Serie A in the summer of 2023, Ruben Loftus Cheek has experienced an up-and-down spell at AC Milan. After a first season in which he played 40 matches, his involvement declined last year. Now, under Allegri, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself in the starting lineup, although he has consistently remained a viable option to help the team.

Given this situation, and considering that his contract with the Italian club runs through June 30, 2027, speculation about his future is understandable. Alongside rumors of a potential return to the Premier League, there is also the possibility of extending his stay in Italy. “Understand AC Milan also started talks over potential new contract days ago, no decision made yet,” Fabrizio Romano added.

Loftus Cheek could play in the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will undoubtedly factor into Ruben Loftus Cheek’s decision regarding the next step in his career. After nearly six years away from the England national team, the midfielder earned a recall in September 2025 and was called up again in October, when he played 21 minutes in a friendly against Wales.

The presence of Thomas Tuchel as head coach of the Three Lions — a manager Loftus Cheek worked with during his time at Chelsea — positions the midfielder as a potential option heading into the World Cup. He will now have to weigh whether his chances are greater by remaining at Milan or by returning to the Premier League with Aston Villa.