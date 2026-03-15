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How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© George Wood/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Aston Villa
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Sunday, March 15, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Level on 51 points in the standings, Aston Villa have a major opportunity to climb into third place if they secure a win against Manchester United in a matchup that could shape the race for a UEFA Champions League berth.

United currently occupy third thanks to a superior goal difference, but they head into the contest looking to bounce back after a setback against Newcastle. With both sides separated only by tiebreakers and a coveted European spot hanging in the balance, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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