Euro 2024 has been an overwhelming success so far. Group stages at tournaments, especially those featuring at least 24 teams, can be quite predictable. After all, the top teams typically breeze through the smaller sides on their way to the knockout round. This current competition, however, has been filled with stellar goals and dramatic moments.

The group stage of Euro 2024 just completed on Wednesday with a pair of fascinating matchups. Georgia topped powerhouse Portugal in what was the biggest upset in tournament history. At the same time, Türkiye edged the Czech Republic in a tense fixture that broke records for the most cards handed out in a game.

Despite the early successes of the competition in Germany, there are also some controversies as well. When UEFA made the decision to include 24 teams in the tournament in 2016, they allowed four of the six third-placed teams in the group stage to qualify for the knockout round.

Romania-Slovakia draw highlights Euro 2024 issues

Gianni Infantino, now FIFA’s president, was working for UEFA at the time of the decision to expand the tournament’s format. When the move was made, Infantino described allowing third-placed teams in the knockout round as “not ideal.” This ultimately comes down to teams knowing in advance of their final group game exactly what result they need. Teams could also enter a matchup both knowing they need a draw to advance on.

This particular scenario is not what fans or tournament organizers want. Nevertheless, it occurred during a recent game between Romania and Slovakia. Both teams entered their final Group E game needing just a point to qualify for the knockout round.

Ahead of the fixture, former Romania international Danut Lupu even asserted that the two sides mutually agreed to share the points. Romania and Slovakia eventually finished out their group stage with a 1-1 draw. Both goals in the fixture were scored in the first half.

Ukraine eliminated despite earning more points than knockout-bound Slovenia

Not only has UEFA opened up a can of worms regarding teams potentially agreeing to a scoreline ahead of time, but there are other issues with the current format as well. For instance, teams playing their third and final group stage matchup later have an advantage over other sides. Those playing later in the tournament know exactly how many points they need to surpass other third-placed teams.

The format can also make certain teams feel slighted. For instance, Ukraine has been eliminated from the competition despite earning four points in the group stage. This figure is the same amount as Romania, the group’s winner. All four teams in Group E finished with the same number of points.

While they finished fourth in their group, Ukraine grabbed more points than Slovenia, a team that has qualified for the knockout round by being third in Group C on three points.

Euro 2024 may be one of the better competitions in the tournament’s recent history. There are still some issues with the current format though. UEFA is, however, unlikely to make any real changes to the competition. The tournament is now on a break until the round of 16 starts on Saturday, June 29th.

