Milan is embarking on a new chapter under the leadership of Paulo Fonseca, a coach with a clear vision for transforming the team. In his quest to get the Rossoneri back into the European elite, Fonseca is looking to a modern example of soccer greatness. He will use Spain, the victors of Euro 2024, as inspiration. With Christian Pulisic as a potential centerpiece, Milan could undergo an evolution under Fonseca. Their play might take cues from the offensive fluidity that helped La Roja win in Germany.

Intricate passing, fluid movement, and a knack for dominating games via possession and inventiveness were hallmarks of Spain‘s Euro win. These qualities have caught the eye of Fonseca, who is reportedly keen on implementing a similar approach at Milan. Now according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fonseca wants to make his side play as Spain did during the tournament. They need to be technical and energetic.

To take a page out of Luis de la Fuente’s playbook is to embrace an ideology that prioritizes spontaneity and innovation above defensiveness and rigidity. Importantly, Spain used Pedri and Dani Olmo, two center offensive midfielders who played behind the striker. These players provided a blend of creativity, goal-scoring threat, and assist potential without being overly burdened by defensive responsibilities. It is a role that Fonseca reportedly believes Christian Pulisic could excel in at San Siro.

Pulisic to play a major role

Christian Pulisic is entering his second season with AC Milan after an impressive debut campaign. He contributed 15 goals and 11 assists in the Italian top flight. His performances last season established him as one of Milan’s key attacking players. Thus, under Fonseca’s new system, the USMNT star could become even more central to the team’s success.

After seeing how Spain uses creative midfielders like Pedri, Fonseca is considering using Pulisic in a similar role, behind the striker. His versatility and attacking instincts make him an ideal candidate for this role. That way, he can orchestrate play, create chances, and score goals. The manager’s faith in the American as a central figure reflects his broader tactical vision for Milan.

During the club’s preseason tour of the United States, the 25-year-old was frequently deployed in this central role. The Portuguese boss intends to integrate him into the heart of the attack. If this experiment continues into the regular season, Pulisic’s influence on the team could grow significantly. The American’s ability to thrive in this role could be pivotal to Milan’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

Team in transition

Milan’s journey under Fonseca is still in its early stages. The team’s opening match of the season, a 2-2 draw against Torino, highlighted the work that lies ahead. Despite having to come back from two goals down, the match demonstrated that Milan is still adjusting to the new ideas and systems under the new coach. The 51-year-old himself acknowledged that the team is a work in progress, stating, “I don’t expect to be perfect in August… We have to keep working, there is a lot to improve.”

Fonseca’s plans for Milan also involve making tactical adjustments and personnel changes as the season progresses. The starting lineup that faced Torino is likely to evolve. Fonseca must refine his approach to integrate new signings and tactical innovations. The aim is to develop a well-oiled 4-2-3-1 formation that can dominate opponents with the same efficiency and flair that Spain showcased at Euro 2024.

PHOTOS: IMAGO