How to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Millonarios vs Sao Paulo
|WHAT
|Copa Libertadores
|WHEN
|8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, April 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Group C delivers a high-stakes games as two of its top contenders square off with early control of the standings on the line. Sao Paulo have surged out of the gate with back-to-back wins, positioning themselves as the team to beat and chasing a third straight result to tighten their grip on the group.
On the other side, Millonarios enter with urgency after an up-and-down start—falling to O’Higgins before rebounding against Boston River—and understands that another stumble could seriously damage their chances, making this clash a pivotal moment in the race to advance.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.