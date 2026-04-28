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Report: Julian Alvarez makes key move as Barcelona transfer edges closer

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

For months, Julian Alvarez’s name has appeared in multiple reports linking him with Barcelona, who are in the market for a center forward ahead of next season. In that context, the Argentine striker has now reportedly made his position clear to Atletico Madrid.

Julian has taken a very important step: he has told Atletico that he wants to leave for Barcelona,” reporter Jose Alvarez said Monday on El Chiringuito de Jugones, one of Spain’s most prominent sports TV shows.

That decision from the 26-year-old has reportedly triggered a series of talks between the parties aimed at completing a move this summer. “There have already been contacts through intermediaries to discuss figures and contract terms,” the reporter added, referring to the usual negotiations over salary and personal conditions.

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However, Alvarez’s desire alone will not be enough. He remains under contract with Atletico Madrid through June 30, 2030, with a release clause of €500 million (approximately $585 million). Barcelona are highly unlikely to meet that figure, meaning negotiations between the clubs will be required to reach a reasonable transfer fee.

Atletico Madrid&#039;s Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone.

Simeone addresses Julian Alvarez rumors

As Barcelona’s interest grows, other clubs are also reportedly monitoring Alvarez. Arsenal are said to be interested in pursuing him this summer and bringing him back to the Premier League after his successful spell with Manchester City between 2022 and 2024.

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Barcelona reportedly move to sign Julián Álvarez, prompting firm response from Atlético Madrid striker

Diego Simeone was asked about the speculation during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal. “I’m not in his head. It’s normal that a player like Julian is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona,” the Argentine coach said. “It’s normal. He’s very good.”

Barcelona have a Plan B for Alvarez

While Alvarez appears to be Barcelona’s top target—and he himself seems open to the move—the deal could still collapse if no agreement is reached with Atletico Madrid. With that in mind, the Blaugrana are reportedly evaluating alternative options.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona view Joao Pedro as an attractive option if Alvarez cannot be signed. The forward has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season, recording 19 goals and nine assists across all competitions, while also appearing on track to be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad with Brazil for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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