Slovakia has had its own national team only since 1994. Prior, they were a part of Czechoslovakia. From 1939-1945, a Slovak Republic team played, but this was absorbed into the Czechoslovakia team after the war.

In the modern independent era, they’ve qualified for there major competitions.

The 2010 World Cup was their only appearance to date, where they made the round of 16 and finished 16th. Notable that year, they defeated Italy in the group stage, which sent Slovakia to the knockout round and also sent the reigning champions home.

Back-to-back appearances at the Euros in 2016 and 2020 saw them finish 14th and 18th, respectively.

First game: February 2, 1994 (Win vs United Arab Emirates in Dubai)

Manager: Francesco Calzona

Best World Cup finish: 16th (2010)

Best European Championship Finish: 14th (2016)

FOX Sports has the European Championship (aka Euros) through the 2028 tournament. FOX, FS1, and FS2 are the channels you’ll want to seek out.

Certain Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches are exclusive to Fubo as part of this same right deal, however.

For games in Spanish, look to Univision & TUDN on TV, and ViX for streaming.

The World Cup will once again be televised on FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock when 2026 rolls around.

