While only officially formed in 1992 after gaining independence from Yugoslavia, Slovenia does have some history before that. A Slovenian side played five unofficial friendly games over a span of 70 years from 1921 to 1991.

Slovenia has played in two World Cups – Korea/Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010. In 2010, they narrowly missed out on advancing to the knockout round for the first time, thanks to the last-minute dramatics of the USA who won their other Group C finale against Algeria in one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

At Euros, Slovenia has appeared only once. That was in 2000 when they were bounced in the group stage with two draws and a loss.

Slovenia does not have an official team nickname. But in recent decades the team has frequently featured a rendition of Triglav, the highest mountain in the country, on their kits and crest.

First game: June 3, 1992 (Draw vs Estonia in Tallinn)

Manager: Matjaž Kek

Best World Cup finish: Group stage (2002, 2010)

Best European Championship Finish: Group stage (2000 – only appearance)

The European Championship can be found on FOX, FS1, and FS2 through the 2028 edition.

However, as a part of the rights deal, select Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League games are only available on Fubo.

Univision, TUDN, and ViX have UEFA matches in Spanish.

FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will again have FIFA World Cup coverage in 2026.

