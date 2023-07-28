This Czech Republic national team TV schedule has details one where and when you can watch every game.

The Czech Republic is technically a relatively new national team, owing to the shifting political situation in Europe in the late 20th century.

Where can I watch the Czech Republic match?

First game: February 23, 1994 (Win vs Turkey in Istanbul)

Manager: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Best World Cup finish: Runners-up (1934, 1962 – as Czechoslovakia)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1976 – as Czechoslovakia)

Czech Republic TV schedule and streaming links

The European Championship (Euros) are televised in the US on FOX networks through 2028. Look for matches to appear on either FOX, FS1, or FS2.

But take note that some Euro games will be exclusively shown on Fubo under this rights deal. In addition, Euro qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and certain friendly games are also subject to this agreement.

For games in Spanish in these competitions, look to Univision, UniMás and TUDN. You can find games not on TV in Spanish on the streaming service ViX/ViX+.

If the Czechs book a ticket to the 2026 World Cup, FOX Sports (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (Spanish) will have the games.

Watch Czech Republic on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Czech Republic National Team History

The history of Europe in the 20th century is certainly complicated. The political world can no doubt impact the footballing world – and this is the case with the Czechs.

The Czech Republic, known by FIFA as Czechia, as a nation has only existed since 1993. This is the result of the breakup of Czechoslovakia into two independent nations (the other being Slovakia). The national teams followed suit, with the re-formed Czechs kicking off in 1994.

But the history of the national team goes much further back. The earliest roots were under the banner of Bohemia in the early 1900s.

1919 saw the advent of the Czechoslovakia team, which would achieve some notable accomplishments over the years.

The Czechs made eight World Cups, finishing as runners-up twice, in 1934 and 1962. They reached the quarterfinals twice as well, including in their final appearance in 1990.

Only three times did the Czechs qualify for Euros – but they placed in all three appearances. They finished third in 1960 and 1980, and were champions in 1976. They also won a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games. However they did not get a chance to repeat as Olympic champions, as they were among the boycotters at the 1984 Los Angeles games, countering the American-led boycott of 1980.

It’s been not quite as successful in terms of high finishes in the Czech Republic era, but there are some highlights. They’ve only qualified for one World Cup since 1990, 2006 in Germany where they fell in the group stage.

Euros have been much kinder, finishing second in 1996 and third in 2004 – while qualifying for every edition so far. They also have a third place medal in the old FIFA Confederations Cup.

Legendary keeper Petr Čech holds the record for appearances, while Jan Koller’s 55 goals tops the all-time scoring list.

Czech Republic news and feature stories

Latest Czech Republic News

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).