Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr hit with Inigo Martinez blow ahead of Al-Ahli clash in Saudi Pro League as reason for likely absence emerges

The spotlight will once again fall on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr prepares for a defining clash, but the presence of Inigo Martinez remains uncertain ahead of the encounter. With momentum building and expectations rising, the possible absence of such a key figure could quietly reshape the balance in a match that carries major implications.

The fixture arrives at a critical moment in the season, with Al-Nassr sitting top of the Saudi Pro League and pushing toward a long-awaited title push. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, remains firmly in the top three and is determined to disrupt that momentum. The encounter is widely viewed as a potential turning point in the championship race, especially with both sides separated by a tight margin in form and belief.

There is also a psychological edge at play, as Al-Ahli defeated Al-Nassr 3-2 earlier in the campaign. That result still lingers in the background, adding extra intensity to a rivalry that has become increasingly competitive over recent seasons.

Jorge Jesus and his players enter the match on a remarkable run of 19 consecutive wins across all competitions, showcasing a level of consistency that has defined their season. At home, the team has been particularly dominant, collecting 13 wins from 14 league matches while maintaining one of the strongest attacking records in the league.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

With 79 goals scored and just 21 conceded, Al-Nassr’s balance between attack and defence has been a key factor in their title push. Ronaldo continues to lead the attacking line alongside Joao Felix, forming one of the most productive forward partnerships in the competition.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo watches tension boil over as teammate Inigo Martinez explodes in furious row with boss Jorge Jesus: How it affects the defender’s future at Al-Nassr

Martinez’s situation takes a sudden turn

Amid the anticipation, attention has turned to the defensive setup. The defender was initially included in discussions for the matchday squad, but his involvement is now in serious doubt.

According to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus is expected to make a final decision after a medical evaluation, with Angelo Gabriel emerging as a possible replacement in the foreign player quota. Martinez has been dealing with minor muscle discomfort, limiting his participation in training and forcing the coaching staff to reconsider their options.

Inigo Martinez of Al-Nassr controls the ball

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Arriyadiyah has added that it’s likely that the Spaniard won’t play against Al-Ahli. Though the choice has not yet been made, Jorge Jesus is leaning toward choosing Brazilian Angelo over the veteran. The report also indicated that the Portuguese manager wants full flexibility in his foreign player selection, leading to further uncertainty over Martinez’s availability.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy of consistency meets Harry Kane’s rare UEFA Champions League record after Bayern’s nail-biting battle with PSG

Tactical impact on Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

The potential absence of Martinez forces Al-Nassr to rethink its defensive structure against a strong Al-Ahli attack. With Ronaldo expected to lead the line, the team’s balance between attacking intensity and defensive stability becomes even more important.

Without the 34-year-old, Al-Nassr may rely more heavily on its midfield protection and full-back discipline to contain Al-Ahli’s quick transitions. The change could subtly shift the team’s shape, especially in a match where small margins are expected to decide the outcome.

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