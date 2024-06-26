Georgia ranks 75th in the FIFA World Rankings to make it the lowest-ranked team among the 24 competing in Euro 2024. Yet, a remarkable 2-0 win against No. 6 Portugal shot Georgia into the round of 16. Even more impressive, this is Georgia’s first appearance in a major international tournament.

Based on its win over Portugal and Turkey’s win over Czechia, Georgia finished third in its group. That means it will play Spain, arguably the top team in the tournament so far, in the round of 16. Yet, that will not matter to Georgia following the biggest win in its history.

Georgia’s story of getting into the tournament represented something unbelievable for the nation. It finished fourth in its Euro qualifying group that featured Scotland and Spain. Yet, it earned a spot in the playoffs based on its success in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League C, the third tier of the Nations League. For reference, that four-team group with Georgia consisted of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar. That provided Georgia with a chance. Georgia defeated Luxembourg in Tbilisi before a dramatic penalty shootout win over Greece.

Group F at Euro 2024 was by no means the strongest group. Regardless, Portugal is a contender. Turkey had fervent support with an underdog mentality. Czechia was a quarterfinalist at Euro 2020 with several in-form players. Georgia rode the playmaking ability of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and stellar performances out of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to stun some of the better teams in Euro 2024.

Georgia with the biggest upset of Euro 2024

With Kvaratskhelia scoring the eventual game-winning goal, Georgia secured the biggest upset in Euros history. Again, this calls back to the FIFA World Rankings. With a gap of 68 spots between Portugal and Georgia, there has never been a bigger disparity between a winning underdog. The previous record was set this year. Slovakia defeated No. 3 Belgium when it ranked 45th in the rankings. That upset pales in comparison to what Georgia was able to do on Wednesday.

The one caveat is that Portugal made significant changes to its squad, and many of the star players did not feature. Georgia will find it challenging to pull out a similar result against a Spain side that cruised through the group stage. Luis de la Fuente’s side was the only nation to pick up nine points in the group stage, and that included a game against Albania that rested 10 traditional starters.

Yet, Giorgi Mamardashvili could be the difference if Georgia is to continue this run in Euro 2024. The Georgian shot-stopper already has 21 saves in this tournament. Even though he made just five against Portugal, he could have the ability to keep Georgia in the game as it assuredly sits back and soaks up Spanish possession.

Georgia has a quick turnaround with just three days off before that game against Spain. Spain will have an additional day of rest plus the time off for its starters in matchday three. Even though Georgia will be a massive underdog in that game, it has the ability to pull off another shock result.

