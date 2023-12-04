One of the biggest international tournaments is set to return next summer, and now we know the matchups. With the draw for Euro 2024 complete, the groups are set and the real buildup to the competition can begin. To help you keep track of the action, we’ve created a free printable Euro 2024 bracket.

Draw complete for Euros

The six groups for the competition, set to take place from June 14-July 14 next summer, are now set. Well, almost. Three spots are still up for grabs in the tournament, with playoffs kicking off next March. Poland, Wales, Finland, and Estonia will battle for one of these places, with the winner slotting into Group D. The Group E participant will be one of Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, or Iceland. And finally, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, and Luxembourg will compete for the last position in Group F.

The six playoff semifinal games will take place on March 21, with the three finals on March 26.

Group A is headed by hosts and three-time winners Germany. They’ll be joined by Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland. Spain, co-record holders for most titles, are in Group B with Croatia, Italy, and Albania. Group C features Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England. Group D has playoff winner A paired with the Netherlands, Austria, and France. For Group E, we’ll see Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and playoff winner B. And finally, group F, has Turkey, playoff winner C, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

It should be a competitive tournament for sure. Every former European champion (except for Russia who, as the USSR, won in 1960 but is currently banned from international competition) as well as every team that has appeared in a final, but not won, has qualified.

Get your Euro 2024 bracket

Fans can click the image above, or click here to download a free PDF of the Euro 2024 groups and bracket.

It includes dates and locations for each of the knockout games, as well as the matchups for the round of 16. That way you can see where your team could end up and who they might face should they advance from the group stage.

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany, across ten different cities. The final will take place at the famed Olimpiastadion in Berlin on July 14.