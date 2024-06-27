Thiago Almada, the 23-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder, has become a focal point in the transfer market in Europe following his impressive stint at Atlanta United and his participation in Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022. The buzz around Almada hasn’t only attracted the attention of clubs across South America but also of prestigious European teams. Botafogo has emerged as a notable contender among the suitors, securing his services in a deal orchestrated by Eagle Football Group.

Eagle Football paid approximately $20 million to acquire Almada’s five-year contract from Atlanta United, Cesar Luis Merlo has confirmed. This signifies a significant move for the young midfielder, who will remain with Botafogo in Brazil until December; before transferring to Lyon in France. This strategic move aligns with Almada’s long-standing ambition to showcase his talent in Europe. That’s despite initially appearing content with his career trajectory in South America.

Businessman John Textor spearheaded Botafogo’s interest in the Argentine as he has been a fervent admirer of the player. Despite an initial offer being declined by Atlanta United, the Brazilian side persisted, monitoring Almada’s situation closely.

Their determination paid off when they managed to convince the midfielder to reconsider his stance on remaining in South America. The club’s sports project, promising exposure for future European transfers, high-level training facilities, and a chance to be a central figure in Brazilian soccer, played a crucial role in swaying his decision.

Second most profitable departure for Atlanta United

Exceptional performances have marked Thiago Almada’s tenure at Atlanta United, making him one of the most valuable players in MLS. Purchased from Velez Sarsfield for a reported $16 million before the 2022 season, he quickly proved his worth. His contributions earned him an MLS MVP finalist spot in 2023 and a market value exceeding $28 million. This placed him among the top five most valuable players in the league.

Thus, his sale now represents a significant moment for the Five Stripes, known for their strategy of buying, developing, and selling talent. After the recent sale of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million, Almada’s departure indicates a potential rebuild phase for the team.

These high-profile sales align with Atlanta United’s history of profitable player transactions. These include the notable sales of Miguel Almiron for $27 million and Pity Martinez for $18 million. However, the club have faced challenges with other players such as Ezequiel Barco, Santiago Sosa, and Franco Ibarra. In these instances, the buy-develop-sell model didn’t yield the expected results.

Thiago Almada has a dream of playing in Europe

After completing his stint with Botafogo, Almada is set to join Lyon, fulfilling his ambition of playing in Europe. This move is not only a personal milestone for the 23-year-old but also a testament to his reputation and potential. Playing in higher visibility leagues and facing some of the best players in the world will be an exciting chapter in his career, offering him the platform to further enhance his skills and global recognition.

PHOTOS: IMAGO