How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, April 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the marquee showdowns in Group D is here, with control of the standings hanging in the balance as Boca Juniors meet Cruzeiro in a clash between two projected contenders. Boca enter in strong form after opening the campaign with back-to-back wins, steadily positioning themselves for a spot in the knockout stage.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, arrive with questions surrounding their current level, looking far from the side that impressed a year ago and coming off a setback against Universidad Catolica. With momentum on one side and urgency on the other, this matchup could play a pivotal role in shaping the group’s race for qualification.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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