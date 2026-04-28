Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy of consistency meets Harry Kane’s rare UEFA Champions League record after Bayern’s nail-biting battle with PSG

The night in Paris delivered chaos, brilliance, and a statistical milestone that quietly linked Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in a way few expected. As Bayern Munich battled Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic semifinal, the spotlight shifted beyond the result to a deeper story about consistency at the highest level.

This clash was already being framed as a defining moment in the season, but by full-time, it had become something far bigger. Hidden beneath the nine-goal spectacle was a historic achievement that places Kane alongside Ronaldo in elite company.

The match itself proved to be breathtaking from start to finish, with PSG securing a 5-4 victory over Bayern in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. The two sides delivered one of the most explosive matches in Champions League history, with nine goals shared across a frantic 90 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, while Bayern briefly looked in control before the game flipped completely. PSG responded through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, and Ousmane Dembele, racing into a commanding lead before the Germans attempted a late comeback. By the final whistle, the scoreboard reflected a historic result, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg in Munich.

The record that links Kane and Ronaldo

The spotlight quickly turned to Harry Kane, whose performance added another layer to his growing European reputation. According to Prime Video Sport, Kane has now recorded 12+ direct goal contributions in three consecutive Champions League seasons (2023-24 to 2025-26) with Bayern Munich.

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The same report highlighted the only player to match that level of consistency: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to achieve this, doing so for seven consecutive seasons from 2011/12 through 2017/18 at Real Madrid.” This comparison underlined how rare Kane’s current run truly is, even when measured against the most dominant Champions League scorer in history.

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Kane’s influence was not limited to scoring. He also provided a key assist and extended his Champions League goal tally to 13 this season, reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s most decisive players.

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see also PSG and Bayern Munich deliver nine-goal thriller in Champions League: Is it the highest-scoring semifinal ever?

Kane, Ronaldo, and the measure of greatness

Harry Kane’s numbers this season have pushed him into elite historical company, with 54 goals in all competitions and a Champions League output that rivals the best ever seen. His consistency has placed him in conversations that were once reserved almost exclusively for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Yet Ronaldo’s record remains the benchmark for Champions League longevity, with seven straight seasons of 12+ goal contributions, a level of sustained dominance that still stands unmatched. The Englishman’s current run brings him closer to that conversation than most modern forwards have managed.