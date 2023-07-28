Our Turkey national team TV Schedule will show you when and where to watch the Crescent-Stars.

The nation of Turkey straddles two continents, but they compete in Europe as a member of UEFA when it comes to soccer.

Where can I watch the Turkey match?

First game: October 26, 1923 (Draw vs Romania in Istanbul)

Manager: Stefan Kuntz

Best World Cup finish: Third (2002)

Best European Championship Finish: Third (2008)

Turkey TV schedule and streaming links

Europe’s biggest international tournament, the European Championship (Euros), can be found on FOX networks through 2028. That means you should look for matches on FOX, FS1, and FS2.

However, selected Euro games will be exclusively shown on Fubo. The same applies to Euro qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and some friendly matches.

Univision & TUDN have the Spanish-language TV rights for these competitions. Games now shown on TV stream on ViX or ViX+.

If Turkey qualify makes it in to the 2026 World Cup, those games can be found on FOX (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (English).

Watch Turkey on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Turkey National Team History

Turkey’s track record in international soccer is a bit of an enigma. They’ve achieved some high finishes in major tournaments. However, these have come in their relatively few overall appearances in such competitions.

The national team was created in 1923, and played its first official matches at the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris.

After withdrawing before the tournament twice, Turkey finally appeared at the FIFA World Cup at Switzerland 1954. They did not advance past the group stage, and it would be the last time they would appear until 2002.

That year was a triumphant return for the Turks, as they finished in third place. But it was yet another brief taste of the highest level of competition, as they haven’t managed to qualify again since.

Euros are a somewhat similar story. Turkey failed to qualify for the first nine editions of the competition, finally debuting in 1996. Including that year, they have made four appearances total at Euros, placing third in 2008.

Third is a theme for Turkey, as they also placed third in the 2003 Confederations Cup in their only appearance in the now-defunct competition.

At one point Turkey ranked as high as fifth on the FIFA World Rankings, hanging in the top ten from 2002-2004. But their inconsistent performances and sporadic appearances in major competitions have kept them from truly joining the ranks of the world’s elite.

Rüştü Reçber is the most capped player in Turkey’s history at 120 appearances, while Hakan Şükür leads the way in goals scored with 51.

Turkey news and feature stories

Latest Turkey News

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).