See every Blue and Yellow game that airs in the USA with our Ukraine national team TV Schedule.

Ukraine, for one reason or another, has much of it’s footballing history tied to Russia.

From 1935-1992, the country’s players were part of the Soviet Union. Following independence, Ukraine started with its own national side again in 1992.

In the modern era, Ukraine qualified for the World Cup once, in 1996, reaching the quarterfinals. In Euros, Ukraine qualified for three consecutive tournaments from 2012 (where they co-hosted with Poland) to 2020. That most recent appearance saw them make it to the quarterfinals, their best finish.

Due to the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, since 2022 the national team has been forced to play its home games in Łódź, Poland.

Ukraine TV schedule and streaming links

First game: April 29, 1992 (Loss vs Hungary in Uzhhorod)

Manager: Serhiy Rebrov

Best World Cup finish: 8th (2006)

Best European Championship Finish: 8th (2020)

Where can I watch the Ukraine match?

The European Championship (Euros) is available on FOX networks, in a deal that runs through the 2028 tournament. In English, that means games on on FOX, FS1, and FS2.

Certain Euro games though are only available on Fubo. This means certain Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League.

TelevisaUnivision (Univision & TUDN) are the Spanish-language rights holders. Aside from televised games, the remaining matches are streamed live on ViX or ViX+.

FOX Sports (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (Spanish) will once again have World Cup coverage in 2026.

Watch Ukraine on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss a Ukraine match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).