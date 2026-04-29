Gianni Infantino’s FIFA announces record $871M financial distribution for 2026 World Cup participants

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest in the tournament’s history, not only in terms of the number of teams and matches but also in the scale of revenue FIFA expects to generate. Against that backdrop, the organization led by Gianni Infantino has announced a record financial distribution of $871 million to be shared among the participating nations.

Ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council convened for its 36th general meeting in Vancouver, Canada, where several significant decisions were made, including the introduction of red cards for players who cover their mouths during confrontations. The financial distribution announcement stood out as one of the most consequential items on the agenda.

FIFA released a statement detailing the increase. “Given the commercial success of FIFA’s flagship men’s tournament, the FIFA Council agreed to increase the resources to be distributed to all 48 participating teams by a further 15%, totaling USD 871 million,” the governing body confirmed.

The total pot is divided into three distinct components. The first is Preparation Money, an advance payment designed to help national teams cover the costs of training camps, friendly matches, travel to the host nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the general logistics involved in preparing for the tournament, with the amount rising from $1.5 million to $2.5 million per team.

The second component is Qualification Money, which increases from $9 million to $10 million per team. This represents the guaranteed minimum prize money earned by every nation that qualifies for the final tournament, typically distributed after the competition concludes or paid in scheduled installments.

see also FIFA reportedly to introduce two yellow card reset phases for 2026 World Cup

The third element consists of additional team contributions, which now total over $16 million per side. These are ongoing subsidies provided to cover daily expenses for official team delegations during the tournament, including accommodation and local transportation costs.

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Infantino on FIFA’s announcements

With a record revenue of $7.6 billion reported back in 2023 and an even more ambitious budget of $14 billion projected for the 2027-2030 cycle, Infantino has set his sights on continued financial records for FIFA, driven in large part by the commercial momentum surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

In an Instagram post addressing Tuesday’s decisions, Infantino spoke directly to the significance of the increased distribution. “FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all FIFA Member Associations in an unprecedented way. Evidenced by the increase in financial contributions to the FIFA World Cup 2026 participating teams, this is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game,” he wrote.