The UEFA European Championship TV schedule regularly features the top teams in the world battling it out for a major international trophy. Commonly referred to as just the Euros, many see the European Championship as the best international trophy available after the World Cup.

In the United States, coverage of the European Championship belongs to FOX and its channels. However, the broadcaster has sublicensed games from the European Championship and qualifiers to Fubo. With as many as six simultaneous kickoffs during qualifying, Fubo has exclusive coverage of most games, while FOX broadcastsjust one or two games on its channels.

In addition to having exclusive games, Fubo carries FOX, FS1 and FS2. Therefore, it is the most sensible English-language streaming option to watch the European Championship and qualifiers.

The European Championship TV schedule highlights games throughout qualifying, too. With so many teams fighting for qualification, games happen in bunches during the international breaks, even though most nations only play two or three times during those breaks.

The Euros

Based on the name, it only consists of teams in Europe. However, with an expansion to 24 teams in the tournament proper in 2016, and 53 teams vying to qualify, the Euros encapsulate many of the game’s recognizable names. Many of those teams are among the elites of the world, not just in the continent.

Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Portugal all won the tournament within the last seven editions. The first four of those are the only nations to have won multiple European Championships.

However, the tournament is famous for upsets. In 2004, Greece shocked hosts Portugal to win the Euros. In 1992, Denmark won the Euros after failing to even qualify for the tournament. Just in 2020, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Portugal crashed out in the round of 16.

Lastly, for Spanish-language coverage of the Euros, those games are on ViX or ViX+.