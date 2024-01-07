In a year of massive soccer events, the Euro 2024 competition is certainly a headliner. UEFA’s quadrennial tournament to crown a European champion kicks off this June in Germany. If you’re wondering how to stream Euro 2024, here’s all the details.

Streaming the Euro tournament

The broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 are shared between FOX Sports and Fubo (English-language) and TelevisaUnivision (Spanish-language).

For TV viewers, this means games will be spread across FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. However, not every match will be televised.

Fubo will have a selection of exclusive games in English that will only be available via the streaming service. This echoes other recent European competitions where they’ve shared the rights with FOX. Since Fubo also carries all the FOX television networks showing matches, every game will be available on Fubo one way or another.

ViX, the Spanish-language streaming service, will show every game live behind their streaming paywall. A small number of select matches are also expected to be shown on the three Spanish-language TV networks listed above.

Both Fubo and ViX have apps for smart TVs, streaming devices such as Roku, and mobile devices. Each also offers desktop browser-based platforms on Mac and PC. So there are plenty of ways to watch all the big games.

Stream Euro 2024 with Fubo

Games airing on FOX Sports networks may also be available to watch on the FOX Sports App and FoxSports.com. There is a catch here, though. Typically, you’ll need a TV subscription (Comcast, DirecTV, etc.) that carries these channels. If you do, you can log in with your provider credentials and watch.

Many TV providers also offer streaming companion apps that allow you to watch live on your mobile device or computer.

If you’ve got, for example, a TV somewhere in your home not connected to a cable/satellite box, but that has smart TV features, you can cast games from these apps or a computer to that screen.

With the information above, you’ll be streaming Euro 2024 with ease.

About Euro 2024

The 2024 European Football Championship, aka Euro 2024, is the 17th edition of UEFA’s premier international competition. Germany is the host nation, hosting for the first time as a solo, unified nation (West Germany hosted in 1988, while Munich hosted matches in the multinational 2020 tournament). An East German city, Leipzig, will host Euro games for the first time.

Twenty four teams will participate, with three spots still up for grabs. Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, and Luxembourg will battle for the final three places in March.

Italy enter as the defending champions of the competition. The Azzurri won Euro 2020 (which was staged in 2021 due to COVID-19).

Euro 2024 will run from June 14 to July 14, with Germany hosting Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the opening match. The final will take place at the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin.