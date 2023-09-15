Our Romania national team TV Schedule has every match for the Tricolorii that will air in the USA.

Romania was one of the inaugural participants in World Cup history. They were one of just four European teams to travel to Uruguay for the 1930 tournament.

They’ve played in six more World Cups since then, most recently in 1998. Romania made the quarterfinals and finished 6th in 1994, their best performance in the competition. They defeated Argentina in the round of 16 and were then knocked out by Sweden on penalty kicks that year.

Six years later, at Euro 2000, they made the quarterfinals and finished in 7th, the best they’ve done in their five total appearances to date.

First game: June 8, 1922 (Win vs Yugoslavia in Belgrade)

Manager: Edward Iordănescu

Best World Cup finish: 6th (1994)

Best European Championship Finish: 7th (2000)

The European Championship (Euros) can be found on FOX networks through 2028. FOX, FS1, and FS2 are the main channels to look for.

Note that Fubo has select exclusive games, including some Euro qualifiers and matches in UEFA Nations League.

Univision & TUDN are the home of Spanish TV for these games, while ViX streams non-televised matches.

The World Cup returns to FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock in 2026, should Romania qualify.

