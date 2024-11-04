Real Madrid’s season hasn’t quite gone to plan. A this is added the situation that seems to threaten the White House, the situation between Jude Bellingham and Vinícius údoes not seem to be the best, despite their known good relationship.

This setback was compounded by the Ballon d’Or controversy. Vinícius was the overwhelming favorite among unbiased analysts, yet the award went to Rodri—a particularly stinging outcome considering Jude Bellingham was also overlooked.

The result not only angered Real Madrid fans but also exposed simmering tensions between players. According to AS, Bellingham reportedly resented the club’s strong campaign for Vinícius without similar support for him.

This situation threatened to create friction between Vinícius and Bellingham. However, Florentino Pérez reportedly stepped in to mediate, aiming to prevent a major conflict. The two players had enjoyed a positive relationship since Bellingham’s arrival, and the president was keen to avoid disrupting that dynamic.

Pérez spoke to Bellingham to explain the club’s stance, suggesting that campaigning for both players simultaneously might have backfired. While the club felt Bellingham deserved the award over Rodri, his Champions League performance apparently wasn’t given enough weight.

Bellingham’s role this season

Bellingham’s role this season has been far more defensive, showcasing his commitment and work rate. Carlo Ancelotti recognizes Bellingham’s importance from last season, but Mbappé’s arrival has necessitated a more defensive approach.

Bellingham is the only attacking player willing to perform the less glamorous defensive duties, supporting midfielders and defenders. However, this has significantly impacted his goal-scoring opportunities and overall offensive impact.

El Clásico perfectly illustrated Bellingham’s discomfort. He played deep, often behind Aurélien Tchouaméni and Lucas Vázquez, primarily on the right flank. This position limits his effectiveness, preventing him from showcasing his offensive capabilities. Heat maps reveal his limited passing and overall impact on the game.

The problem isn’t Bellingham’s effort; he consistently gives his all. The issue lies with Ancelotti’s deployment of the player. Bellingham isn’t playing in the positions that best suit his strengths, leading to unnecessary exertion. Real Madrid cannot afford to waste Bellingham’s talent. He should be utilized in central or left midfield, positions where he previously excelled. Bellingham wants to return to his optimal role, and Real Madrid needs him more than ever.