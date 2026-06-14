Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

The Ivory Coast and Ecuador are drawing 0-0 on Sunday, June 14, in a highly anticipated Group E opener at the 2026 World Cup inside Philadelphia Stadium. Follow along for real-time, minute-by-minute updates and tactical analysis through our live blog coverage!
The African heavyweights enter the tournament in a great momentum after securing back-to-back victories during their pre-World Cup tune-ups, including a 1-0 win over Scotland and a stunning 2-1 upset against France. This tournament marks a triumphant return to the global stage for the Elephants, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2014 after missing out on Russia and Qatar.
Meanwhile, Ecuador also wrapped up their preparation with two straight wins, though against lesser competition in Saudi Arabia (2-1) and Guatemala (3-0), who failed to qualify for the tournament. With Germany already sitting comfortably atop the Group E standings following a ruthless 7-1 thrashing of Curaçao, this matchup serves as a critical, high-stakes swing game for both nations’ knockout stage hopes.
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83' – Diomande keeps being a menace (0-0)
In another great individual play, Diomande broke through Ecuador's defense, but Konan's resulting shot went wide.
78' – Substitution in Ecuador (0-0)
Enner Valencia leaves the field replaced by Kevin Rodriguez.
77' – Double substitution in Ivory Coast (0-0)
Christ Inao Oulai and Ibrahim Sangare enter the field, taking the place of Nicolas Pepe and Seko Fofana.
73' – Yellow card for Ecuador (0-0)
Bringing Bonny down in a promising counterattack, Porozo sees the first yellow card for Ecuador.
72' – Game resumes (0-0)
The second half kicks off, and we are back underway.
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68' – Cooling break (0-0)
The referee Letexier calls for the second cooling break of the game.
68' – Fofana saves Ivory Coast (0-0)
After a cross from Preciado down the right, Gonzalo Plata unleashed a thunderous strike, but Fofana reacted quickly to deflect the ball away.
63' – Double substitution in Ecuador (0-0)
Angelo Preciado and Jackson Porozo enter the field replacing John Yeboah and Alan Franco.
61' – Galindez saves Ecuador (0-0)
After a short corner routine, Seko Fofana received the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot, but Galindez, despite being heavily unsighted, caught the ball cleanly.
58' – Another chance for The Elephants (0-0)
Now occupying the left flank, Diomande dribbled past Alan Franco with a brilliant piece of skill, but his subsequent shot flew well over Galindez's goal.
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56' – Double substitution in Ivory Coast (0-0)
Bazoumana Toure and Elye Wahi leave the field replaced by Amad Diallo and Ange-Yoan Bonny.
56' – Substitution in Ecuador (0-0)
Alan Minda leaves the field for Nilson Angulo.
52' – Another shot hits the bar (0-0)
Diomande delivered an accurate cross for Wahi to strike first time, but the striker's powerful effort rattled the crossbar once again in this game.
51' – Diomande shots up (0-0)
After goalkeeper Yahia Fofana nearly gave the ball away, the Elephants recovered to find space through Seko Fofana, who picked out Diomande, but his shot from the edge of the box sailed well over the bar.
46' – Valencia hits the post (0-0)
Playing a sharp one-two with Plata, Valencia tried to shoot on goal from a narrow angle, but his effort struck the post.
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Second half underway!
Referee Letexier blows the whistle, and the second half is underway!
Halftime (0-0)
Ivory Coast and Ecuador are drawing 0-0 after the first 45 minutes at the Philadelphia Stadium.
48' – A bicycle kick goes up (0-0)
Agbadou connected with a bicycle kick off a cross, but his spectacular attempt flew well over the crossbar.
45' – Four more minutes (0-0)
Four minutes of stoppage time have been added to the first half.
41' – Yellow card for Ivory Coast (0-0)
After stomping directly on Enner Valencia's right foot, Doue sees the third yellow card of the game, and the third one for Ivory Coast.
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39' – Yellow card for Ivory Coast (0-0)
After a poorly timed tackle from behind on Hincapie, Kessie picks up a yellow card, marking the second booking of the match for the Elephants.
35' – Clinical block from Caicedo (0-0)
After a brilliant run down the flank, Diomande picked out Pepe right in front of goal, but Caicedo lunged in just in time to make a crucial block.
30' – Ecuador hits the bar again (0-0)
After winning the ball back high up the pitch, Alan Minda received a brilliant through ball from Pedro Vite, but his powerful strike rattled the crossbar, marking the second time Ecuador has hit the woodwork.
28' – First yellow card (0-0)
After a harsh foul to Caicedo, Seko Fofana sees the first yellow card of the game for Ivory Coast.
28' – The game resumes (0-0)
Following the cooling break, both teams head back out onto the pitch to resume the first half.
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24' – Cooling break (0-0)
The referee Letexier calls for the first cooling break of the game, with both teams now heading to the sideline.
24' – Yeboah hits the bar (0-0)
After a misunderstanding in the backline, Yeboah recovered the ball and hit the post, adding another chance for Ecuador.
18' – Another chance for Ivory Coast! (0-0)
Diomande played a brilliant through ball to unlock the defense and find Wahi, but a scuffed shot failed to make clean contact, allowing Galindez to make a routine save.
17' – First clear chance for Ivory Coast! (0-0)
Fofana played the ball wide to Toure, whose attempted cross morphed into a dangerous shot that flashed just wide, agonizingly grazing the far post.
14' – Another chance for Ecuador (0-0)
After Franck Kessie turned the ball over, John Yeboah cut inside to unleash a dangerous strike, but his effort once again failed to test Yahia Fofana in goal.
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11' – Enner Valencia misses the goal! (0-0)
After a pin-point cross from Piero Hincapie, Enner Valencia controlled the ball cleanly at the penalty spot and tried to apply a clinical finish, but his effort sailed just over the crossbar.
8' – The game slows down (0-0)
After some intensive first minutes, Ecuador now sits in its own half, leaving Ivory Coast to control the possession.
3' – Caicedo's attempt goes wide (0-0)
Forcing a turnover high up the pitch, Moises Caicedo tried his luck from distance, but his speculative effort sailed well wide of the target.
The game begins!
Referee Francois Letexier blows his whistle, and game is underway!
Two teams in strong form for the 2026 World Cup
While the Ivory Coast recently shocked the world with a 2-1 friendly win over France, the truth is both of these national teams navigated incredibly successful qualification campaigns to reach the 2026 World Cup. In the case of the Elephants, they completely dominated Group F of the CAF qualifiers, finishing unbeaten with eight wins and two draws while putting up a mind-boggling stat line: 25 goals scored and zero conceded.
As for Ecuador, they have built an equally formidable defensive wall, conceding a mere five goals across 18 grueling matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. That suffocating defense propelled La Tri to a historic second-place finish just behind reigning champions Argentina, marking one of the finest qualification runs in the nation's history.
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Who's the referee for the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador game?
Referee: Francois Letexier 1st Assistant: Cyril Mugnier 2nd Assistant: Mehdi Rahmouni Fourth Official: Khalid Al Turais VAR: Jarred Gillett AVAR 1: Willy Delajod AVAR 2: Bram van Driessche
Ecuador's starting XI confirmed!
Head coach Sebastian Beccacece confirmed the starting lineup to face Ivory Coast for the World Cup debut (3-4-3): Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordoñez, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Alan Minda, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.
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Ivory Coast's lineup confirmed!
Head coach Emerse Fae selected his eleven players to start the game against Ecuador (4-4-2): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Yan Diomande, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Bazoumana Toure; Nicolas Pepe, Elye Wahi.
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Head-to-Head record
Ecuador and Ivory Coast have both shown massive growth over recent years, emerging as serious forces in their respective regions. However, this high-stakes matchup marks the first time these two nations will ever share a pitch.
Ecuador has faced African opposition just once in their World Cup history, suffering a costly 2-1 defeat against Senegal in the 2022 group stage. Meanwhile, the Elephants have historically struggled against South American powerhouses at the tournament, dropping all three of their previous encounters against Argentina in 2006, Brazil in 2010, and Colombia in 2014.
Kickoff time and how to watch
The game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick off at 7 PM (ET).