Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Second half commences at Philadelphia Stadium! (0-0)

The Ivory Coast and Ecuador are drawing 0-0 on Sunday, June 14, in a highly anticipated Group E opener at the 2026 World Cup inside Philadelphia Stadium. Follow along for real-time, minute-by-minute updates and tactical analysis through our live blog coverage!

The African heavyweights enter the tournament in a great momentum after securing back-to-back victories during their pre-World Cup tune-ups, including a 1-0 win over Scotland and a stunning 2-1 upset against France. This tournament marks a triumphant return to the global stage for the Elephants, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2014 after missing out on Russia and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Ecuador also wrapped up their preparation with two straight wins, though against lesser competition in Saudi Arabia (2-1) and Guatemala (3-0), who failed to qualify for the tournament. With Germany already sitting comfortably atop the Group E standings following a ruthless 7-1 thrashing of Curaçao, this matchup serves as a critical, high-stakes swing game for both nations’ knockout stage hopes.